Chris Rock fans got one big Christmas surprise as Netflix offered an update on their first-ever livestream global event, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, which was previously teased in an announcement this past November.

Set to take place on Saturday, March 4, 2023, from Baltimore, Maryland, the historical special will begin at 10/9c that evening. Along with unveiling a premiere date, viewers are also getting their first look at the show with a teaser and new poster featuring Rock who previously collaborated with Netflix for his 2018 standup special Chris Rock: Tamborine.

This marks Rock’s second standup special for the streamer and builds on Netflix’s legacy of live comedy content. Following the success of the streamer’s Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival in spring 2022 at Dodger Stadium, Rock’s Selective Outrage is the latest special to explore the live format.

Additional details about the special beyond its title and premiere date are being kept a secret for now, but will “be announced soon” according to Netflix. The Saturday Night Live alum made headlines in 2022 following his now-infamous run-in with Will Smith during the Oscars ceremony.

Although it isn’t clear if this topic will make the special, Rock hasn’t shied away from it during his current live shows around the world. Stay tuned for additional details as the special’s premiere date approaches. Until then, check out the teaser and poster, above, and catch Chris Rock: Tamborine anytime on Netflix among the streamer’s wide variety of comedy content.

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, Special Livestream Premiere, Saturday, March 4, 2023, 10/9c, Netflix