Jerry Bruckheimer has done it all. Over the course of his 50-year career, the mega-producer has sent the Pirates of the Caribbean to the world’s end and back, sent Tom Cruise to Top Gun twice, taught a generation how to Flashdance, and turned Will Smith and Martin Lawrence into Bad Boys for life. Hell, he’s even helped Nicolas Cage steal a National Treasure!

So it totally makes sense that this icon — who has also given television a bounty of hits like Fire Country, Lucifer, The Amazing Race, and the CSI franchise — would blend the two worlds in which he’s found so much success. Recently, he did just that with both a serialized take on one of his first hits, American Gigolo, as well as the Disney+ thrill-ride that is the just-debuted Treasure spinoff, National Treasure: Edge of History

And while there is nary a sighting of Nicolas Cage (yet!), Edge of History is filled with the same sense of popcorn fun and adventure of the big-screen tales, only this time our hero is Lisette Olivera as Jess Valenzuela. This plucky treasure-hunting Dreamer, along with pals Tasha (Zuri Reed), Oren (Antonio Cipriano), and Ethan (Jordan Rodrigues), is racing to keep a mysterious relic out of the hands of nasty artifacts dealer played by Catherine Zeta-Jones. And they’re all a blast to watch.

“It’s always about getting a great cast,” Bruckheimer says, heaping praise on his “young, energetic” ensemble. “They really propel the series to another height.” So could he see any of these actors moving from the show to the in-the-works National Treasure 3? “Anything is possible…right now, it’s not in the screenplay,” he reveals. “That might change, you never know.”

