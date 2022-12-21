Even the ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ Cast Was Surprised by Its Twists & Turns (VIDEO)

On December 14, the search officially began for a priceless — and still unexplained — artifact in the first two episodes of Disney+‘s National Treasure: Edge of History. And while there is still much to be revealed about the aforementioned item that wound up in the hands of nascent treasure hunter Jess Valenzuela (Lisette Olivera) and her crew, we do know a few things about what’s up.

First is that Catherine Zeta-Jones‘ blonde and blunt scavenger Billie may not be all bad. She’s a mean one, for sure. But maybe there’s a reason? And secondly, even the cast was curious about the adventure awaiting them when they signed on to this serialized extension of the beloved Nicolas Cage movie franchise. “I was so intrigued by who Jess was and how she operates in the world,” offers Olivera, hinting that as the action proceeds, “she grows into becoming this, like, superhero.”

At the same time, Olivera’s co-stars were learning that the writers had more surprises in store for them, as well. “We didn’t get all the scripts at the same time,” explains Zuri Reed, who plays Jess’ BFF Tasha. “So we got to go on the ride naturally.”

So try as we might, when the cast sat down to chat about the show, Olivera, Reed, and costars Lyndon Smith (Agent Ross), Jake Austin Walker (Liam), Antonio Cipriano (Oren), and Jordan Rodrigues (Ethan) were quite crafty when it came to what they could share about Edge of History without spoiling anything. Clearly they know that if they give too much away, they too could be history.