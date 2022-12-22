What exactly is going on between NCIS‘ Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and NCIS: Hawai’i‘s Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey)? Perhaps the January 9 crossover (with NCIS: Los Angeles as well) will shed some light.

For now, here’s what we know: When the two first crossed paths onscreen last season, they already had a shared history. There were rumors about what happened between “T’N’T” at a conference in Orlando. The teams, of course, began speculating. After the case wrapped, they agreed that “what happened in Orlando will stay in Orlando.” The only clue we got regarding what that is is something about getting trapped in a tower for a night.

Then this season kicked off with a premiere crossover for NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i, and there certainly seemed to be something between Torres and Tennant while they were discussing plans and him visiting her on the island again. Then, when they argued in Hawai’i, he said he didn’t want their relationship to get in the way of things. (There wasn’t one, she replied.) But when the case was wrapped, they spoke about him coming back to Hawai’i for work… and for some relaxation.

Still, so far nothing has actually happened onscreen or presumably offscreen between the two. And before this, both did have love interests on their own shows. Torres and Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham, who exited in Season 18) had their will they/won’t they relationship, with the two kissing onscreen as she left. And Tennant was involved with Captain Joe Milius (Enver Gjokaj) last season, but he’s based in D.C. (and Gjokaj’s unavailable).

Crossover romances have worked out well in the past — in other franchises, based in the same city (One Chicago). But could there really be something between Torres and Tennant, other than flirtation or something casual with him in D.C. and her in Hawai’i? Especially after distance was an issue for her and Milius? Even so, it is fun to watch those two banter, and we’ll take anything that will shed more light on their past together.

But what do you think of this potential romance? Let us know in the poll below.

NCISverse Crossover, Monday, January 9, 8/7c, CBS