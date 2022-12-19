‘NCIS’verse Crossover Trailer: Agents Kidnapped, Team-Ups & More in Explosive Event (VIDEO)

For the first time ever, there’s an NCISverse crossover event on CBS, and of course it’s a major case to bring the three teams of NCIS, Los Angeles, and Hawai’i together.

“Whatever we stepped into, it’s big,” LA‘s Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) remarks in the full trailer for the event. Watch it above to see who’s kidnapped, the different team-ups, everyone following the evidence left for them by the victim, and much more.

NCIS is taking over CBS on Monday, January 9, 2023, for the three-hour event, and each show is shifting to a new time (and new night, in LA‘s case). It all begins at 8/7c with NCIS, which leads into Hawai’i, then the conclusion with LA.

Bringing the three teams together is the death of a beloved FLETC (Federal Law Enforcement Training Center) professor they’re in Washington, D.C. to celebrate. Though it looks like an apparent suicide, his former students immediately suspect otherwise. While investigating his past, they uncover a mysterious hitman, and the more they dig into it, the bigger the targets on their backs become. Members of the team are suddenly kidnapped and all the agents must come together to take down the assassin and save their own.

Along with those seen at the crime scene in the promo, NCIS Brian Dietzen (Dr. Jimmy Palmer) and Hawai’i‘s Yasmine Al-Bustami (Lucy Tara) will be crossing over.

“It was extremely fun,” LA‘s Daniela Ruah previously told TV Insider. “Some of the actors I already knew. For example, I’ve known Wilmer for a few years now and it was so fun to catch up with him and show pictures of the kids and the spouses and all that. And then I got to meet the people, for example, from NCIS: Hawai’i. They came over, I hadn’t met any of them before, and it was just wonderful. Everybody was just happy to see each other and happy to be together.”

NCISverse Crossover Event, Monday, January 9, 2023, 8/7c, CBS