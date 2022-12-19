Will You Accept This News? Subscribe to our The Bachelor Newsletter:

We’re just over a month away from the Season 27 premiere of The Bachelor, so ABC is giving a first look at new lead Zach Shallcross in action with a brand new official poster.

In the photo, below, The Bachelorette alum finished in third place with Rachel Recchia on Season 19, and his announcement as lead has been met with mixed reactions from Bachelor Nation.

“I’m looking forward to the tweets more than I am the actual show,” one fan commented on The Bachelor Instagram.

Another added, “Rather watch paint dry than this season.”

“He seems like a good guy, but I literally cannot listen to his voice for a whole season.. definitely skipping this one..” commented another.

Shallcross, a tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, is also the nephew of Seinfeld actor Patrick Warburton. Warburton had a cameo in Shallcross’ Bachelorette season when the contestant took Recchia home to meet his family.

The poster for the promo reads “‘Tis The Season For Mr. Right Reasons” which implies that Shallcross is serious in his quest for love. Plus, it’s just a cute holiday-sounding promo for the brand.

From the official press release: “A family man at heart, Shallcross splits time between Texas and Orange County. His parents, who have been married over 30 years, have shown him what true love looks like. He strives to find a love that echoes the standard they have set for him, and he plans to keep them in mind when looking for a life partner. Home is where the heart is; and with the Bachelor mansion not too far away, Shallcross is eager to begin his journey back home in Southern California.

In a teaser for the upcoming season, one of the contestants proclaims, “We all want Zach so the claws are going to come out.” Various dates in the promo include a helicopter trip, a horse-drawn carriage ride, a yacht party, skydiving, and snorkeling.

Will you be tuning into this season to see if Shallcross is Mr. Right Reasons, or will you sit out this one? Let us know in the comments!

The Bachelor, Season 27 Premiere, Monday, January 23, 2023, ABC