‘Bachelorette’ Fans Shocked to See ‘Seinfeld’ Star Patrick Warburton in Hometown Dates Preview (VIDEO)

Is Seinfeld alum Patrick Warburton related to one of the contestants on the current season of ABC‘s The Bachelorette? That’s what Bachelor Nation was wondering after the Family Guy voice actor appeared in the preview for next week’s hometown dates episode.

The contestant in question is tech executive Zach Shallcross, who received a hometown rose on the Monday, August 15, episode, which saw Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia narrowing down their groups ahead of the upcoming family visits. In the post-episode sneak peek, eagle-eyed viewers noticed Warburton pop up in the preview for Shallcross’s hometown date.

“I’m sorry, is Zach’s dad Patrick Warburton?” tweeted one fan following the teaser. “DID I JUST SEE PATRICK WARBURTON?!?!? ON THE BACHELORETTE?!?!?!” exclaimed another surprised viewer.

It was indeed the Rules of Engagement actor, as confirmed by Entertainment Weekly‘s Kristen Baldwin, who noted, “All signs point to yes! I have it on good authority that this is, in fact, Puddy (a.k.a. Patrick Warburton).”

However, it turns out that Warburton is not Shallcross’ father but rather his uncle. There are even photos of the pair hanging out on Shallcross’ Instagram page.

“Omg Patrick Warburton is Zach’s uncle! Voice explained,” wrote one viewer after learning of the relation. “Wait wait wait, Patrick Warburton is Zach’s uncle? What’s happening?” added another fan, who was still coming to grips with this revelation.

Warburton is known for playing the popular character David Puddy on the classic sitcom Seinfeld, in addition to his title role on The Tick, Jeb Denton on Less Than Perfect, Jeff Bingham on Rules of Engagement, and Lemony Snicket on A Series of Unfortunate Events. He also voices the character of Joe Swanson on Family Guy.

