Will You Accept This News? Subscribe to our The Bachelor Newsletter:

Zach Shallcross might be “ready” to lead the upcoming season of The Bachelor, but are the fans ready for him? Bachelor Nation appears to have mixed feelings after the latest promo.

“I’m ready, are you?” Shallcross says in the new Season 27 teaser (watch below), which features behind-the-scenes shots of The Bachelorette alum as he prepares to lead the ABC franchise. Shallcross, who finished in third place on Season 19 of The Bachelorette, poses for photos, sniffs a red rose, and winks at the camera in the newly released trailer.

“‘Tis the season for Mr. Right Reasons,” read the on-screen captions.

Following the promo, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Shallcross and the new season, which is set to premiere on January 23, 2023.

Let’s get this love story started. ❤️ A new season of #TheBachelor premieres Jan 23 on ABC & Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/KlA5t07xb3 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) December 15, 2022

“When will you learn to pick a fan favourite?” tweeted one viewer, while another replied, “Why pick someone right, when you can pick someone white.”

Why pick someone right, when you can pick someone white — Sandy (@sandylikeabeach) December 15, 2022

“I’m sure he’s a nice guy but I already know this season is gonna be so boring,” said another fan on Instagram.

Another viewer promised not to watch the new season, writing, “Not this sugar free vanilla season finally releasing me from the bachelor franchise shackles.”

Not this sugar free vanilla season finally releasing me from the bachelor franchise shackles 😭 pic.twitter.com/fuqhpRbOsz — 🤶🏾☃️ (@kj_rwizi) December 16, 2022

Not everyone is ready to leave the show behind, though. “I’m going to watch it either way but y’all really boofed it again..no one wanted a carbon copy of Clayton,” commented a fan on Instagram.

Others were more cautiously optimistic. “I told myself I wasn’t going to watch this season…but this trailer makes me kinda want to,” wrote one commenter. “But I know I’m gonna end up disappointed. The struggles of #BachelorNation.”

I told myself I wasn’t going to watch this season…but this trailer makes me kinda want to. But I know I’m gonna end up disappointed. The struggles of #BachelorNation — whinysinglefemale (@whinysinglefem1) December 16, 2022

Meanwhile, another fan added, “He actually looks really handsome. Hope he finds a nice young lady.”

“I dunno why everyone does not like him. I legit only watched the bachelorette to see him!!!” wrote another Instagram commenter. “He’s so hot and so sweet. He might be boring on camera but just shows he’s real and never really wanted to be in front of the camera in the first place.”

Shallcross, a tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, was announced as the new Bachelor back in September. “There’s no words; I’m just taking this in right now,” he said of his casting during the show’s After the Final Rose special. “I’m obviously really nervous right now, but this is once in a lifetime.”

The Bachelor, Season 27, Premieres, January 23, 2023, ABC