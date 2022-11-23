‘The Bachelor’ Season 27: Tears & Drama for Zach Shallcross in First Promo (VIDEO)

Will You Accept This News? Subscribe to our The Bachelor Newsletter:

A new year is almost upon us, and that means a new season of The Bachelor, and judging by the first promo, fans should expect plenty of drama and a whole lot of tears.

The 27th season of the long-running dating reality series premieres on ABC in January and sees Zach Shallcross as the latest Bachelor. Shallcross was a finalist on the most recent season of The Bachelorette, which was headlined by Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. However, in a dramatic moment on The Bachelorette, Shallcross exited the show after an awkward fantasy suite date with Recchia.

Shallcross continues to bring the drama in the new trailer (watch below), which quickly sees him go from smiling and laughing to bawling his eyes out. “Do I deserve this? I don’t know. But I’m pretty damn happy,” he begins the teaser before things take a turn for the worst.

“I feel like a failure. I feel like I let myself down, and I feel like I let the women down,” he says at a later point in the video. There’s also a moment where he looks completely heartbroken, saying, “I don’t even know what happened. I saw something with her. I was not expecting that,” perhaps suggesting someone walked out on him just as he did Recchia.

Meanwhile, the contestants have their game faces on as they try to win Shallcross’ affection. “We all want Zack, so the claws are going to come out,” says one contestant as we get a glimpse of various dates, including a helicopter trip, a horse-drawn carriage ride, a yacht party, skydiving, and snorkeling. And, of course, lots of make-out sessions.

The promo also features surprise appearances from former Bachelor Nation stars, including Sean Lowe and Victoria Fuller. And, most exciting of all, Tahzjuan Hawkins — who appeared on Season 23 of The Bachelor and Season 6 and 7 of Bachelor In Paradise — turns up at one point, which really amps up the drama. “Tahzjuan is here to steal my man,” states one of the contestants.

The Bachelor, Season 27, Premieres, Monday, January 23, ABC