Chris Harrison to Talk About ‘The Bachelor’ on ‘The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever’

Former Bachelor host Chris Harrison is back and teaming up with iHeartRadio for a brand new podcast original titled, The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever…With Chris Harrison, which is set to premiere on Monday, January 9, 2023.

Harrison hosted the ABC reality-tv dating show The Bachelor from 2002 to 2021, in addition to its various spin-offs, until he departed the franchise in June 2021 following criticism for defending a Bachelor contestant accused of racism. The host later apologized for his comments but has kept a relatively low profile since stepping down from the show.

Now, Harrison is ready to open up about his experiences on the hit ABC series.

“I’m a little nervous, I have not spoken publicly for two years about this, and I have a lot of thoughts,” he says in a brief trailer (listen below) for the upcoming podcast series. “I think about this every day. Truly, every day of my life, I think about this and what I want to say and how important it is that I speak to everyone, for the first time.”

The podcast will allow fans to hear Harrison like never before as he dives into all things relationships and navigates through dating, marriage, love, loss, and more. He will also touch on his experiences working on The Bachelor, sharing his nightmares, his lessons, and the wisdom he learned along the way.

“I think it will be cathartic,” Harrison says in the trailer. “I’m looking forward to getting this off my shoulders and repairing this, moving forward, and letting everybody hear from me.”

This marks Harrison’s first podcast and is the first in a slate of shows he will executive producer alongside his fiancé Lauren Zima and their Next Chapter Productions for iHeartPodcasts. It is distributed by iHeartPodcasts and will be available on the iHeartRadio app and anywhere podcasts are heard.

Sharing the news of the podcast on Instagram, Harrison wrote, “I’m excited to connect with all of you once again. I love you all, and have missed you very much. It’s time we talk!”