‘General Hospital’ Celebrates 15,000th Episode (PHOTOS)

General Hospital has filmed its 15,000th episode, making it TV’s longest-running scripted drama currently in production. To commemorate the massive milestone, the General Hospital cast and crew celebrated with a cake-cutting ceremony on the Prospect Studios lot in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 12.

General Hospital stars Genie Francis, Maurice Benard, Laura Wright, Finola Hughes, Jon Lindstrom, Rebecca Herbst, executive producer Frank Valentini, and more were all in attendance for the happy day. General Hospital‘s 15,000th episode will air Friday, June 17 on ABC. In the special episode, the town of Port Charles will come together when an unknown political force takes aim at beloved Mayor Laura Collins (Francis).

One Life to Live alum Josh Kelly has been cast in General Hospital in a mysterious new role. His debut will air later this May ahead of the what’s bound to be juicy 15,000th episode.

General Hospital has been running for 59 years. The soap opera will celebrate its milestone 60th anniversary on April 1, 2023. Throughout its decades on-air, the daytime drama has won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Daytime Drama Series a record 14 times. It got 17 nominations for the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards, taking place Friday, June 24 at 9/8c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

General Hospital was created by Frank and Doris Hursley. Frank Valentini serves as executive producer, with Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor serving as the show’s co-head writers.

General Hospital also stars Chad Duell, Nancy Lee Grahan, Roger Howarth, Kelly Monaco, Kirsten Storms, Charles Shaughnessy, Eden McCoy, Amanda Setton, Wes Ramsey, Cameron Mathison, Josh Sickward, Avery Pohl, Marcus Coloma, Michael Easton, Inga Cadranel, Johnny Wactor, and more.

Check out photos from the General Hospital 15,000th episode celebration, below. And share your favorite moments from the soap opera’s long, dramatic history under the hashtag #GH15K.

General Hospital, Weekdays, ABC (Check Local Listings)