RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 is kicking things into high gear with its list of guest judges. Janelle Monáe (Glass Onion), Harvey Guillén (What We Do In the Shadows), Julia Garner (Inventing Anna, Ozark), Megan Stalter (Hacks), country singer Maren Morris, and more will serve guest judge realness on Season 15, MTV announced Monday, December 19. As previously announced, Ariana Grande will guest judge the two-part season premiere — her second appearance on the Emmy-winning reality competition.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 premieres with two episodes on Friday, January 6 at 8/7c on its new network, MTV. Hosting is the ever glamorous RuPaul, who is also serving as head judge as usual with judges’ panel mainstays Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, and Ts Madison. Madison has been upped to a rotating member of the judges’ panel.

Joining Monáe, Guillén, Garner, Morris, and Stalter as RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 guest judges are comedian Ali Wong (Ali Wong: Don Wong), Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies), singer Hayley Kiyoko, and country singer Orville Peck (Trixie Motel). Fans can see the judges and guest appearances in the Season 15 trailer, above.

Part 1 on the January 6 season premiere will air without commercials on MTV, while Part 2 will have limited commercial interruption. With 16 queens competing, this season boasts the franchise’s biggest cast ever and its biggest-ever cash prize at $200,000.

The 16 queens will compete for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar.” Previously announced queens include Amethyst (West Hartford, CT), Anetra (Las Vegas, NV), Aura Mayari (Nashville, TN), Irene Dubois (Seattle, WA), Jax (Queens, NY), Loosey LaDuca (Ansonia, CT), Luxx Noir London (East Orange, NJ), Malaysia Babydoll Foxx (Miami, FL), Marcia Marcia Marcia (New York, NY), Mistress Isabelle Brooks (Houston, TX), Princess Poppy (San Francisco, CA), Robin Fierce (Hartford, CT), Salina EsTitties (Los Angeles, CA), Sasha Colby (Los Angeles, CA), Sugar (Los Angeles, CA), and Spice (Los Angeles, CA).

RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked are produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang, Michele Mills, and RuPaul Charles serving as executive producers. Tim Palazzola serves as executive producer for MTV, and Jen Passovoy serves as supervising producer.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 Premiere, Friday, January 6, 8/7c, MTV