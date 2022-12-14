Say “Thank Ru, next”: Ariana Grande will guest judge the two-part Season 15 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race premiering Friday, January 6 on MTV. This marks the pop star’s second guest judge appearance on the series after first judging an episode in Season 7 in 2015.

Grande joins returning judges Michelle Visage and Ross Mathews in the two-hour season premiere, along with judge and host RuPaul. The episode kicks off at 8/7c on its new network, MTV, with next-day streaming available on Paramount+. Check out Grande strut the catwalk decked out in a Madonna-inspired in the video announcement, above.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 cast was announced Tuesday, December 13. With 16 dazzling drag queens on the roster, the new season will be the franchise’s largest cast yet and will also offer the largest cash prize in franchise herstory: $200,000!

Additionally, the series’ first twin contestants will compete against each other along with the other 14 performers for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar. Season 14 winner Willow Pill helped announce the contestants in a December 13 livestream.

This season’s queens include Amethyst (West Hartford, CT), Anetra (Las Vegas, NV), Aura Mayari (Nashville, TN), Irene Dubois (Seattle, WA), Jax (Queens, NY), Loosey LaDuca (Ansonia, CT), Luxx Noir London (East Orange, NJ), Malaysia Babydoll Foxx (Miami, FL), Marcia Marcia Marcia (New York, NY), Mistress Isabelle Brooks (Houston, TX), Princess Poppy (San Francisco, CA), Robin Fierce (Hartford, CT), Salina EsTitties(Los Angeles, CA), Sasha Colby (Los Angeles, CA), Sugar (Los Angeles, CA), and Spice (Los Angeles, CA).

Get to know them all in the Season 15 cast gallery here.

In the Season 15 premiere, the new cast of queens who will wow the world with their performance skills in a talent show extravaganza. Debuting on its new home of MTV, the first episode will be commercial free, while the second episode will have limited commercial interruption, providing viewers with even more charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent.