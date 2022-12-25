What Was the Best New Hallmark Holiday Movie of 2022? (POLL)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
'The Holiday Sitter,' 'Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas,' and 'Ghosts of Christmas Always'
Craig Minielly/Hallmark Media; Hugh Tull/Hallmark Media; David Scott Holloway/Hallmark Media

Every year, there are more than enough new holiday movies on TV just on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries alone, and 2022 was no different.

With 40 movies premiering between “Countdown to Christmas” and “Miracles of Christmas,” from October 21 through December 18, it may have been hard to narrow down your favorite pick. Did you prefer a twist on a classic tale? Hallmark’s first film with an LGBTQ+ main couple? Three leading men together? The latest in the Come Home for Christmas franchise?

Below, we offer some of our favorites from the season (in order of premiere, not ranked), then ask you to vote in a poll for the movie from this year’s offerings you thought was best.

Ghosts of Christmas Always

In this fun take on A Christmas Carol, Christmas Present (Kim Matula’s Katherine) is in for a twist on her annual tradition alongside Past (Lori Tan Chinn’s Arlene) and Future (Reginald VelJohnson’s Roy) not just with the person they’re supposed to be helping (not Ian Harding’s Peter, it turns out) but also with what’s to come for herself.

Three Wise Men and a Baby

Having three of Hallmark’s leading men — Paul Campbell (who wrote it with Kimberley Sustad, another fave), Andrew Walker, and Tyler Hynes — in a film together works better than we expected. They play brothers who look after a baby left at the fire station, and while romance isn’t the focus, of course each finds love by the end.

Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas

The latest in the franchise based on book Time for Me to Come Home by Dorothy Shackleford and Travis Thrasher and Blake Shelton’s song of the same name is also the best so far. Hynes and Holland Roden play former best friends who reunite to track down the intended recipient of a voicemail left on her phone accidentally. As a result, two couples find love, and closure is found regarding a tragic accident that affected all four people.

The Holiday Stocking

Proof that Hallmark movies can still be must-watch even without romance at the center of it, the film sees a new angel (Mykelti Williamson) return to Earth in a different form (B.J. Britt) to bring his sisters (Nadine Ellis and Tamala Jones) back together in time for the holidays.

The Holiday Sitter

Hallmark’s first film with a leading LGBTQ+ couple is fun — Sam (Jonathan Bennett) turns to his sister’s neighbor Jason (George Krissa) for help watching her kids — and heartwarming, plus the stars have fantastic chemistry that make us want to see them working together again just after their first scene together! The meet-cute is adorable, the plot is engaging, and the love story is one we need to see more of in the future.

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

Costars (Torrey DeVitto and Zane Holtz) reunite when she directs a play that’s also part mock trial (with ghosts?!), to determine who wrote “A Visit from Saint Nick” — Clement Clark Moore or Henry Livingston Jr. She throws her “never date an actor” rule out the window, and what makes it all work is it’s believable the two are friends (and he would spend time away from his family to do her play).

Hanukkah on Rye

We’ll admit: The Shop Around the Corner/You’ve Got Mail vibes automatically make us love it. Thanks to a matchmaker, Molly (Yael Grobglas) and Jacob (Jeremy Jordan) unknowingly exchange letters, falling in love, while fighting when his family is preparing to open up a Jewish deli near hers.

'Twas the Night Before Christmas (2022) - Hallmark Channel

'Twas the Night Before Christmas (2022) where to stream

Hanukkah on Rye - Hallmark Channel

Hanukkah on Rye where to stream

The Holiday Sitter - Hallmark Channel

The Holiday Sitter where to stream

The Holiday Stocking - Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

The Holiday Stocking where to stream

Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas - Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas where to stream

'Twas the Night Before Christmas (2022)

Ghosts of Christmas Always

Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas

Hallmark Miracles of Christmas

Hanukkah on Rye

The Holiday Sitter

The Holiday Stocking

Three Wise Men and a Baby

Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Miranda Rae Mayo on 'Chicago Fire,' Sasha Roiz on 'Chicago Med,' and Tracy Spiridakos on 'Chicagp P.D.'
1
9 Burning Questions for One Chicago in 2023
2
6 Taylor Sheridan Shows Ranked
Hilary Duff and Francia Raisa in 'How I Met Your Father'
3
What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in January 2023
4
10 ‘Star Wars’ Shows, Ranked
The Witcher: Blood Origin
5
Which ‘Witcher’ Words Did the ‘Blood Origin’ Cast Struggle to Say? (VIDEO)