What Was the Best New Hallmark Holiday Movie of 2022? (POLL)

Every year, there are more than enough new holiday movies on TV just on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries alone, and 2022 was no different.

With 40 movies premiering between “Countdown to Christmas” and “Miracles of Christmas,” from October 21 through December 18, it may have been hard to narrow down your favorite pick. Did you prefer a twist on a classic tale? Hallmark’s first film with an LGBTQ+ main couple? Three leading men together? The latest in the Come Home for Christmas franchise?

Below, we offer some of our favorites from the season (in order of premiere, not ranked), then ask you to vote in a poll for the movie from this year’s offerings you thought was best.

Ghosts of Christmas Always

In this fun take on A Christmas Carol, Christmas Present (Kim Matula’s Katherine) is in for a twist on her annual tradition alongside Past (Lori Tan Chinn’s Arlene) and Future (Reginald VelJohnson’s Roy) not just with the person they’re supposed to be helping (not Ian Harding’s Peter, it turns out) but also with what’s to come for herself.

Three Wise Men and a Baby

Having three of Hallmark’s leading men — Paul Campbell (who wrote it with Kimberley Sustad, another fave), Andrew Walker, and Tyler Hynes — in a film together works better than we expected. They play brothers who look after a baby left at the fire station, and while romance isn’t the focus, of course each finds love by the end.

Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas

The latest in the franchise based on book Time for Me to Come Home by Dorothy Shackleford and Travis Thrasher and Blake Shelton’s song of the same name is also the best so far. Hynes and Holland Roden play former best friends who reunite to track down the intended recipient of a voicemail left on her phone accidentally. As a result, two couples find love, and closure is found regarding a tragic accident that affected all four people.

The Holiday Stocking

Proof that Hallmark movies can still be must-watch even without romance at the center of it, the film sees a new angel (Mykelti Williamson) return to Earth in a different form (B.J. Britt) to bring his sisters (Nadine Ellis and Tamala Jones) back together in time for the holidays.

The Holiday Sitter

Hallmark’s first film with a leading LGBTQ+ couple is fun — Sam (Jonathan Bennett) turns to his sister’s neighbor Jason (George Krissa) for help watching her kids — and heartwarming, plus the stars have fantastic chemistry that make us want to see them working together again just after their first scene together! The meet-cute is adorable, the plot is engaging, and the love story is one we need to see more of in the future.

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

Costars (Torrey DeVitto and Zane Holtz) reunite when she directs a play that’s also part mock trial (with ghosts?!), to determine who wrote “A Visit from Saint Nick” — Clement Clark Moore or Henry Livingston Jr. She throws her “never date an actor” rule out the window, and what makes it all work is it’s believable the two are friends (and he would spend time away from his family to do her play).

Hanukkah on Rye

We’ll admit: The Shop Around the Corner/You’ve Got Mail vibes automatically make us love it. Thanks to a matchmaker, Molly (Yael Grobglas) and Jacob (Jeremy Jordan) unknowingly exchange letters, falling in love, while fighting when his family is preparing to open up a Jewish deli near hers.