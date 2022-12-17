‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown Talks Ending Friendship With Meri Brown (VIDEO)

The Sister Wives fallout continues. As viewers have seen in the TLC show’s 17th season, Christine Brown left ex-husband Kody Brown, and cut ties with former sister wife, Robyn Brown, in so doing. And a new clip from the reality show’s upcoming “One on One” episodes shows that Christine also ended her friendship with Meri Brown, Kody’s first wife.

The clip, which TODAY.com shared last week, starts with Meri, who shares one child with Kody, telling host Sukanya Krishnan that she felt stung by Christine’s decision to leave Kody and move to Utah. “I felt very betrayed by her and that she was leaving me too,” Meri says. “Because she has always said, ‘I didn’t just want the man. I want the sister wives.’ … And I know what kind of relationship she and I have had in the past. It’s been fun. It’s not been super, super deep, but it’s been a lot of fun. And I miss that. I missed that for a lot of years with her.”

When Krishnan asks why Meri and Christine drifted apart, Meri says, “I don’t know exactly what the deal is … I mean, I have not always been the perfect person or the perfect wife or the perfect sister wife. It just kind of comes down to, like, we’re just not safe with each other, and I don’t think there was one thing. Like, it was over time,” she explains.

Meri also says she and Christine don’t feel safe with each other “probably” because they don’t trust one another.

In her sit-down with Krishnan, Christine theorizes that Meri feels betrayed because Christine put a stop to their friendship. “I ended the relationship,” she reveals. “I did. I ended it. It wasn’t safe for me anymore, and I ended it, and I just told her straight up, ‘No, we’re not going to be friends, ‘cause I don’t trust you, and I’m not gonna do that to myself anymore.’”

The 50-year-old, Kody’s third wife, also says she and Meri tried being friends “a little bit here and there” during the Brown family’s time in Las Vegas. “But her treatment of me wasn’t nice,” she recalls in the clip. “She wouldn’t be nice to me. She was just putting me down a lot in public situations. Like, especially if her family were there, she would just put me down. … Sure, she would be nice for a while, but then, she would just come out again, and I just never knew who to expect, and it was just too stressful.”

Christine, who has six children with Kody, announced her and Kody’s split in November 2021, following more than 25 years of marriage. And “One on One” clips released this month revealed that both Meri and Janelle Brown, Kody’s third wife and the mother of six of his children, have split from the family patriarch, too. Kody is still together with his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, with whom he has five children.

Sister Wives, “One on One: Part 1,” Sunday, December 18, 10/9c, TLC