The season finale for Apple TV+‘s original series Shantaram is slated to arrive on December 16, and in the exclusive clip above, things look to be getting heated between Charlie Hunnam‘s Lin Ford and Gabrielle Scharnitzky’s Madame Zhou.

The footage showcases Lin and Zhou face to face with each other, one has a bag presumably full of money, and the other has Karla (Antonia Desplat) and Lisa (Elektra Kilbey). Zhou begins the negotiation with hostile words, teasing Lin that his love for Karla may be one-sided. “To be honest, it’s hard to tell,” Lin whispers coldly. “Either way, you have something I want; I have something you want.” When someone yells that there’s nothing in the bag, Lin replies, “it’s not about what’s in; it’s about what I took out of it.” He then gains control of the tradeoff by demanding the two women walk before they receive their money. However, Zhou replies that she doesn’t need the money, “but there is a debt, and Karla is not leaving here until it’s paid.” She twists the knife deeper when she gets close to Lin’s face and says, “I think we will let her know that you are here watching her pay it.”

Shantaram follows a fugitive named Lin Ford, who is looking to get lost in the vibrant and chaotic 1980s in Bombay. Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he’s running from in this new place. After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla, Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it.

When speaking with TV Insider about the show and his character, Hunnam told us, “[He’s on a] collision course between the kingdom of God and the kingdom of gold. With Karla, it’s non-reciprocated initially, but a dramatic, wonderfully romantic relationship blossoms. He gets tempted by the Bombay underworld.”

Based on the internationally best-selling novel by Gregory David Roberts, the series additionally stars Shubham Saraf, Fayssal Bazzi, Luke Pasqualino, Alyy Khan, Sujaya Dasgupta, Vincent Perez, David Field, Alexander Siddig, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Elham Ehsas, Rachel Kamath, Matthew Joseph, and Shiv Palekar.

Shantaram, Season Finale, Friday, December 16, Apple TV+