‘Mythic Quest’ Flashback and More Apple Treats, Netflix’s Spy ‘Recruit,’ Christmas Episodes (‘Lopez,’ ‘Rock’) and Movies

Some of the best moments in this workplace comedy about video-game visionaries have come from the characters’ pasts—example: Season 2’s “Backstory!” episode revealing the origin story of former cast member F. Murray Abraham. In this week’s standout stand-alone episode, we look in on creative director Ian (Rob McElhenny) and engineer Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) when they were kids, indulging passions that made them outsiders in their very different worlds. Judah Prehn (Resident Alien) is the young Ian, whose bipolar mom (a heartbreaking Lindsey Kraft) is the only one who appreciates the boy’s imagination. Isla Rose Hall is young Poppy, growing up in Melbourne, Australia, begging her parents for access to the brave new world of the Internet.

The Apple streamer is especially busy this week, featuring the season finale of the sprawling epic set in India, where Lin (Charlie Hunnam) is desperate to escape the authorities on his trail, but keeps getting drawn back to his friends’ perils. “You’ll never need to catch me as much as I’ll need to be free,” Lin warns his pursuers. The streamer just announced that it won’t be bringing back the show for a second season, so its fate now depends on whether any other broadcaster takes it up. More thrills in the sixth chapter of the kidnap caper Echo 3, where mercenaries Bambi (Luke Evans) and Prince (Michiel Huisman) plot an elaborate abduction of their own to get leverage to free their beloved Amber (Jessica Ann Collins). On the offbeat spy dramedy Slow Horses, undercover agent River (Jack Lowden) comes face to face with his adversary in England’s idyllic Cotswolds. On a lighter note, the bilingual comedy Acapulco wraps its second season.

From The Rookie’s Alexi Hawley and The Bourne Identity’s Doug Liman comes a spy story with a wry twist. The hero is hardly James Bond material: Owen Hendricks (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’s Noah Centineo), a green CIA newbie fresh out of law school, immediately thrust into a case involving a former asset (Laura Haddock) who’s threatening to expose the agency. Owen is out of his depth, which doesn’t mean he won’t rise to the occasion over the course of the eight-episode season. Other Netflix premieres range from the goofy—Dance Monsters, a competition for dancers disguised as CGI avatars—to the arty: BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Alejandro G. Iñarritu’s (Roma) existential bid for Oscar attention. There’s also the familiar: Cook at All Costs, a culinary competition where contestants bid on ingredients and the winner takes home whatever’s left in the bank. For nature and documentary fans: The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari relives the horror of the December 2019 eruption off the New Zealand coast that claimed 22 lives.

