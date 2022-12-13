Aubrey Plaza Knows What Happened Between Harper & Cameron in ‘The White Lotus’

The White Lotus Season 2 had its much-hyped finale on Sunday, December 11 on HBO, but while most storylines were wrapped up, there were a few items left up to the viewer’s imagination.

One such question was — what really happened between Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Cam (Theo James)? Harper admitted to husband Ethan (Will Sharpe) that she kissed Cam, but he insisted she was still lying, and that it was more than just a kiss. She confirmed nothing else to him, and viewers never witnessed on camera what exactly happened between the unlikely pair.

But while on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday, Plaza said she knows how far it went between them. “I know what happened, OK? And what happened is, we did some stuff. And I hated every minute of it. It was disgusting, and there was no penetration,” she said of her character’s repulsive attraction to Cameron.

Meyers suggested he believed Harper that it was just a kiss, and that “maybe they grabbed each other’s butt through clothes,” to which Plaza replied, “I think I grabbed a little more than that.”

“But what does my husband do? That’s the real question,” Plaza noted, questioning what happened between Ethan and Daphne (Meghann Fahy) after Daphne gave coded advice about not being a victim in their marriage, and led Ethan to the isolated cave.

Meyers also asked about the longevity of Harper’s marriage with Ethan, which seemed to be lacking in chemistry most of the season. Will it last now that the respective flings with their vacation friends reignited some sort of spark between them? Plaza doesn’t think so.

“I was really gunning for doing some takes where maybe we weren’t so happy. I don’t know, maybe they’ll be OK, but I have a kind of fantasy that Harper divorces him and takes all of his money,” she joked.

