‘The White Lotus’: 8 Questions Season 2 Left Unanswered

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Meghann Fahy, Jon Gries, Adam DiMarco, and Haley Lu Richardson for 'The White Lotus' Season 2
Spoiler Alert
HBO

The White Lotus

 More

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The White Lotus Season 2, Episode 7, “Arrivederci.”]

The White Lotus Season 2 has come to an end and with it, plenty of unanswered questions. While some mysteries were solved, others were raised in the closing chapter of this Sicilian-set adventure that was more successful for some than others.

Whether it was the lingering questions about this season’s big death or the outcome of some guests’ journeys, we can’t help but wonder about the story threads that were left untied. Below, we’re rounding them up but beware of major spoilers ahead as we delve into the nitty-gritty of the Season 2 finale.

The White Lotus, Season 2, Streaming now, HBO Max

 

 

Jon Gries in 'The White Lotus' Season 2
HBO

Will Greg Get Away With It?

Greg (Jon Gries) set up Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) to be murdered in hopes of earning a windfall inheritance from her massive fortune, but the plan didn’t quite play out as intended because she figured out the plot and shot her kidnappers to death. Sadly, Tanya didn’t manage to make it far beyond that as she tripped and hit her head on the escape dingy before drowning in the Sicilian waters. Considering Greg doesn’t have to pay Quentin (Tom Hollander) and Tanya died of her own accord, will he get away with the scheme and her money? We’re dying to know, especially since he didn’t show up again this season.

Tom Hollander in 'The White Lotus' Season 2
HBO

What Is Greg & Quentin's Connection?

Quentin talked about a heterosexual cowboy that he fell in love with during a candid moment with Tanya, and it’s implied that this person is Greg, but what is Quentin and Greg’s real connection? We never truly find out, but the fact that they’d plot a murder scheme together must mean they’re fairly close.

Leo Woodall in 'The White Lotus' Season 2
HBO

Is Jack Related to Quentin or Not?

When Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) questions Jack (Leo Woodall) about his true identity, calling him out for lying about the scenario they’re in, he doesn’t directly confirm or deny if he’s related to Quentin. “Yeah? So you f**k your uncle?” Portia asks accusingly to Jack when she confronts him in the car on their supposed return to Sicily. Clearly, Portia knows he’s lying about why he’s keeping her away from Tanya, but he maintains the secrecy surrounding his and Quentin’s relationship that it really makes us uncertain whether or not incest was actually taking place. Not to mention, we never learn what that “deep hole” Quentin dragged Jack out of was.

Meghann Fahy with Will Sharpe in 'The White Lotus' Season 2
HBO

Did Daphne Have Sex With Ethan?

Daphne (Meghann Fahy) gets Ethan (Will Sharpe) to follow her up a trail on a nearby island, and they disappear behind some shrubbery. This is moments after Ethan suggests to Daphne that something happened between Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Cameron (Theo James). In a quest to get even with their respective spouses, did Daphne and Ethan enjoy a little afternoon delight under the Sicilian sun? We’re leaning towards a strong yes, but the answer remains unclear.

Theo James and Will Sharpe in 'The White Lotus' Season 2
HBO

What Really Happened Between Harper & Cameron?

When Ethan confronts Harper about what really happened between her and Cameron, she claims that they kissed and nothing more. Perhaps it’s Ethan’s paranoia driving him to believe they crossed a bigger line than that, but we never do find out what actually went down between the duo.

Adam DiMarco and Haley Lu Richardson in 'The White Lotus' Season 2
HBO

Will Albie & Portia Stay in Touch?

By the finale’s end, Albie (Adam DiMarco) and Portia meet at the airport, where they each reveal that they were played by Lucia (Simona Tabasco) and Jack. Will their similar experiences draw them together? They swap numbers as they make small talk and Portia seemingly learns what happened to Tanya. Only time will tell, but we have a feeling this mystery will remain unsolved.

Michael Imperioli in 'The White Lotus' Season 2
HBO

Will Dominic's Wife Take Him Back?

Dominic (Michael Imperioli) gifted his son Albie tens of thousands of dollars to help Lucia, in exchange for Albie to put in a good word with his mom for his dad. Ultimately, it seems like the sentiment paid off as Dominic called his wife and didn’t get immediately hung up on, but is she just waiting to tell him it’s over for good? It’s an answer we’ll never receive.

Haley Lu Richardson in 'The White Lotus' Season 2
HBO

Will Portia Report Tanya's Death?

Considering the details about a death at the hotel that Albie shared, will Portia reach out to authorities when she returns home? She seems to be frightened about following her experience, but will her fear subside and gear towards responsibility for her former employer? If not for Tanya’s sake but to screw over Greg? That would be the best possible outcome.

 

The White Lotus

Adam DiMarco

Aubrey Plaza

Haley Lu Richardson

Jennifer Coolidge

Jon Gries

Meghann Fahy

Michael Imperioli

Theo James

Tom Hollander

Will Sharpe

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Golden Globe Nominees 2022
1
Golden Globes 2023: Complete List of Nominees
Golden Globes snubs and surprises, 'Wednesday,' 'Yellowstone,' and 'This Is Us'
2
Golden Globe Nominations: 12 Biggest Snubs & Surprises
Demián Bichir & Madison Taylor Baez in 'Let the Right One In'
3
‘Let The Right One In’: Madison Taylor Baez Reacts to That Finale Shocker
Meghann Fahy as Daphne Babcock & Will Sharpe as Ethan in The White Lotus
4
‘The White Lotus’ Creator Mike White Explains Season 2 Finale, Teases Season 3
Gary Cole, LL Cool J, Vanessa Lachey, and Noah Mills in 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
5
‘NCIS’: First-Ever 3-Way Crossover Event Pushed Back, New Airdate Announced