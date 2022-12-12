‘The White Lotus’: 8 Questions Season 2 Left Unanswered

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The White Lotus Season 2, Episode 7, “Arrivederci.”]

The White Lotus Season 2 has come to an end and with it, plenty of unanswered questions. While some mysteries were solved, others were raised in the closing chapter of this Sicilian-set adventure that was more successful for some than others.

Whether it was the lingering questions about this season’s big death or the outcome of some guests’ journeys, we can’t help but wonder about the story threads that were left untied. Below, we’re rounding them up but beware of major spoilers ahead as we delve into the nitty-gritty of the Season 2 finale.

