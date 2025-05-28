Mike White is about to check back in. Not into HBO‘s luxurious resort-set series The White Lotus, but rather Survivor. White is taking off his writer and director hat to reprise his role as a competitor in the CBS competition series’ 50th anniversary season.

But what does this mean for The White Lotus Season 4? The next chapter of his Emmy-winning HBO drama was previously announced by the network just before Season 3’s premiere. So, could this detour to Fiji disrupt the progress of White’s scripted hit? Not if the filming schedule is any indication.

While previous seasons of Survivor filmed over a 39-day period of gameplay, more recent seasons feature 26 days of gameplay. In other words, White would only have to take about a month or a few more days out of his schedule to compete in Season 50.

While White’s focus on Survivor may raise some valid concerns for fans of The White Lotus, the casting announcement revealed that White would participate in the game between Seasons 3 and 4. In other words, this shouldn’t disrupt a single thing.

Season 1 of The White Lotus aired in the late summer of 2021, and it only took a little over a year for Season 2 to arrive in the fall of 2022. Season 3’s premiere took nearly three years, but that was mostly in part to months-long writers’ and actors’ strikes in between. With no strikes currently in sight, we can’t imagine White’s participation on Survivor will have any impact on The White Lotus Season 4 production.

Survivor Season 50 marks White’s first return to the game since Season 37 in 2018, otherwise known as Survivor: David vs. Goliath. During that season, White was the runner-up to winner Nick Wilson.

But that wasn’t White’s only stint on CBS reality competitions, as he also participated on The Amazing Race twice with his late father Mel, during Seasons 14 and 18. In case you didn’t see the full casting announcement, check out which other Survivor legends White will be joining in the competition for Season 50 here.

Stay tuned for more on The White Lotus and Survivor as their upcoming seasons take shape, and let us know if you plan to tune into White’s latest stint with the competition when it airs on CBS, in the comments section below.

Survivor, Season 50 Premiere, Spring 2026, CBS