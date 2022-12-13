Eva Longoria Docuseries, New Jake Tapper & ‘Giuliani’ Headed to CNN

CNN is the new home of Eva Longoria‘s upcoming docuseries Searching for Mexico, which was originally planned to debut on CNN+ before the streaming service was scrapped following the Discovery and WarnerMedia merger earlier this year.

According to Variety, Searching for Mexico is one of a new slate of original documentary projects and films expected to debut on CNN’s flagship cable outlet in 2023. The projects come from the network’s previous initiative that saw CNN partner with third-party production companies or independent filmmakers.

Produced by RAW TV, the prod company behind the Emmy-winning Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, the six-part series follows Longoria as she travels Mexico exploring one of the most popular and arguably misunderstood global cuisines. From harvesting blue agave for tequila as the Aztecs once did to slow-cooking traditional mole sauce in Oaxaca, Longoria takes viewers into the many vibrant regions of Mexico to reveal its unique and colorful cuisines.

“We just wrapped production on Searching for Mexico, and I can’t wait for everyone to join us on what was the adventure of a lifetime,” the Desperate Housewives alum said in a previous statement. “CNN has always been a destination for exceptional programming and I’m so excited for everyone to join me in falling in love with the hidden gems we discovered in Mexico.”

Other CNN documentary projects set for 2023 include Giuliani: What Happened to America’s Mayor?, a four-part series exploring how a heroic figure in the aftermath of 9/11 became a key figure in Donald Trump’s election conspiracies. In addition, LeBron James and Maverick Carter will executive produce See It Loud: The History of Black Television, a five-part series tracing Black television through iconic performances across various genres.

There will also be a Jake Tapper-led six-part series, United States of Scandal, which looks into what drives someone to break the rules and what happens when they’re caught, and Vegas: The Story of Sin, a four-part series examining the titular city.

Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico, 2023, CNN