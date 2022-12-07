CNN Moving Out of Hollywood Offices That Once Homed ‘Larry King Live’

CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht announced on Tuesday, December 6, that the news network will be moving out of its longtime Hollywood offices on Sunset Boulevard as it relocates to the Warner Bros. Discovery office space in Burbank, California.

Viewers will best recognize the famous 14-story building as the former studio home of Larry King Live, which aired on CNN from 1985 up until Larry King left the network in 2011. The nightly talk show saw King interviewing one or more prominent personalities, usually celebrities, politicians, or business people.

King, who passed away on January 23, 2021, conducted more than 50,000 interviews during his storied career, some of the most memorable having taken place at the CNN studios. In 1988, he interviewed Frank Sinatra, who admitted to King that he never got over his stage fright and referred to writers of kiss-and-tell stories as “pimps and whores.”

In 1993, screen icon Elizabeth Taylor opened up to King about her battle with alcoholism, telling him, “Come 5:30, I’d have a Jack Daniels. Three, four, five. I’d have wine with dinner. I never got drunk. If you asked around, nobody would have said Elizabeth Taylor is a drunk.”

King even scored a rare interview with Marlon Brando in 1994, where the pair sang a brief duet, which ended with The Godfather star telling King that he was out of tune, followed by giving him a kiss on the lips.

Other famous people King has interviewed over the years include Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, Jerry Seinfeld, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Lady Gaga, Snoop Dogg, and the Jackson brothers, who appeared on Larry King Live in 2009 shortly after Michael Jackson’s passing.

The building relocation comes as CNN continues to cut costs. Last week, the news broadcaster laid off hundreds of staffers and announced live programming on sister network HLN would end on December 6.