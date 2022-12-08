Emmy and Critics Choice Award winner Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) is taking viewers into the future in the upcoming Apple TV+ dramedy Hello Tomorrow!, debuting on Friday, February 17, 2023.

Co-created by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen, Hello Tomorrow! is set in a retro-future world and follows a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Crudup stars as Jack Billings, a talented and ambitious salesman whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers and revitalizes his desperate customers. However, it also threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him.

In addition to Crudup, the cast includes Haneefah Wood (Truth Be Told), Alison Pill (Them), Nicholas Podany (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Dewshane Williams (The Umbrella Academy), Hank Azaria (Brockmire), Matthew Maher (Our Flag Means Death), and Academy Award nominee Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook).

The first three episodes will be made available on February 17, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through April 7, 2023, on Apple TV+.

Crudup is known for starring in many high-profile movies, including Almost Famous, Mission: Impossible III, Watchmen, Jackie, and Alien: Covenant. His TV work includes the role of Cory Ellison on Apple TV+’s The Morning Show and Michael Holloway in the Netflix drama Gypsy. He also provided the voice of James Goldstone in the HBO Max limited documentary series The Last Movie Stars.

Hello Tomorrow! is produced by MRC Television, with Bhalla, Jansen, and Crudup serving as executive producers alongside Stephen Falk (You’re the Worst) and Jonathan Entwistle (The End of the F***ing World). Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil, and Noah Weinstein are also on board as executive producers for Mortal Media.

Check out more first-look images below.

