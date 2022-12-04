Have no fear: Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), who leads the division of disgraced British intelligence agents at the center of the espionage drama, Slow Horses, is as defiant, grumpy, and flatulent in Season 2 as he was in the first.

He’s also still brilliantly intuitive, which comes in handy as his Slough House team investigates a cat-and-mouse case with ties to Lamb’s Cold War past.

One killing leads to a second that hits close to home, and for Lamb, it becomes personal. “That’s the kerosene on the fire that motivates him” to dig in, says Oldman.

His squad is equally committed, including Standish (Saskia Reeves), the quiet de facto office manager who shockingly faces down a Russian operative with a key to the mystery. (“We’re constantly confounded by her,” Reeves notes.) And there’s River (Jack Lowden), grandson of Lamb’s shadowy ex-colleague (Jonathan Pryce), who goes undercover to root out a killer.

Over the six episodes, Lamb shows a loyalty to his crew, whom he normally treats with disdain. As Lowden puts it, to Lamb, these “slow horses” are “idiots, but they’re his idiots.”

Slow Horses, Season 2, New Episodes, Fridays, Apple TV+