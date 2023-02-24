Can the ‘Hello Tomorrow!’ Stars Sell You the Moon? (VIDEO)

The characters of Hello Tomorrow! can sell real estate on the moon, but how would the cast stack up in the same situation? When TV Insider sat down with Billy Crudup (Jack Billings), Haneefah Wood (Shirley Stedman), Dewshane Williams (Herb Porter), and Alison Pill (Myrtle Mayburn) at the Winter 2023 Television Critics Association Press Tour, we found out.

The Apple TV+ series, dropping an episode every Friday through April 7, is set in a retro-future world, with a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition, has unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow that inspires his coworkers and revitalizes his desperate customers but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him.

So, would they succeed if it were up to these stars to get someone to buy real estate on the moon? “You understand I’m an actor, and I make people write stuff for me?” Crudup says before giving it a try with, “What is your life like here? Is it sometimes confusing? Is it sad sometimes? Does it let you down a little bit? Is it not everything that America promised?”

Wood, too, struggles a bit. “I literally saw some apartments. Now, this is really crazy, but they’re on the moon. But I hear there’s some really good fresh strawberry oxygen up there,” she begins before pointing out she plays the accounts manager, and it’s up to the others to do the selling.

Williams probably has the best overall pitch, starting off strong — “I’ve got something you need to hear” and using the perfect incentive to make the customer want to invest: money.

But it’s probably Pill who has the best voice and closing line: “Go to the moon because the Earth is f’ed.”

Hello Tomorrow!, Fridays, Apple TV+