‘Hello Tomorrow!’ Stars Talk Selling Real Estate on the Moon (VIDEO)

Hello Tomorrow!, premiering February 17 on Apple TV+, may be set in what looks like 1950s America, but this is very much a retro-future world, one created by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen and in which people sell real estate on the moon.

“It’s meant to let people see what America’s going to look like in the future and what it has looked like in the past and what it is like in the present. It is America as we’ve seen America in a lot of different iterations, all of which are driving for the same thing: sell, sell, sell,” says one of the show’s stars Billy Crudup, who plays salesman Jack Billings.

Crudup sat down with Haneefah Wood (Shirley Stedman), Dewshane Williams (Herb Porter), and Alison Pill (Myrtle Mayburn) to talk about the new series with TV Insider’s Kate Hahn during the Winter 2023 Television Critics Association Press Tour.

Working alongside Jack is Shirley, a smart saleswoman who “is extremely competent and also extremely flawed in a very human way,” according to Wood. “I think her drive is that she just wants to feel better in her life and more excited in her life. … I think she’s come from a place of feeling lackluster and nothing is really important, nothing is really exciting, and being with Billy and being with this team excites here and gives her something to look forward to.”

“Lackluster” can also be used to describe Myrtle, “somebody who has settled in every element of her life and is suddenly offered the opportunity to seek something better,” Pill shared. “The promises that America makes are fantastic and I think Myrtle’s journey is looking at the promise and the darker sides of those promises and the failures of those promises and turns her into a less than happy person.”

Herb is the one to make a sale early to Myrtle, and he has secret information about her. Is he an ethical guy? “Personally as an actor, I refrain from making judgements of this nature because it doesn’t really serve my role but what I can say about Herb is he’s the eternal optimist and so as the series progresses, we kind of get to discover what an eternal optimist also crumbling looks like and I think that’s a really interesting juxtaposition.” Williams previewed.

Watch the full interview above for more about Crudup, Wood, Williams, and Pill’s characters and adjusting to the world of the series.

Hello Tomorrow!, Series Premiere, Friday, February 17, Apple TV+