‘Legend of Vox Machina’ Season 2 Adds Henry Winkler, Lance Reddick & Cheech Marin

Prime Video and Critical Role’s hit animated series, The Legend of Vox Machina, has added a slew of acclaimed actors for its much anticipated second season. Henry Winkler, Lance Reddick, and Cheech Marin will provide voice work as guest stars of Season 2.

Additional guest stars include Will Friedle (Boy Meets World), Billy Boyd (The Lord of the Rings), Cree Summer (Rugrats), Alanna Ubach (Euphoria), Mary Elizabeth McGlynn (Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence), Troy Baker (The Last of Us), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Heroes) and Ralph Ineson (The Witch).

The series stars Laura Bailey (Vex’ahlia “Vex” Vessar), Liam O’Brien (Vax’ildan “Vax” Vessar), Sam Riegel (Scanlan Shorthalt), Marisha Ray (Keyleth), Taliesin Jaffe (Percival “Percy” Fredrickstein von Musel Klossowski de Rolo III), Travis Willingham (Grog Strongjaw), Ashley Johnson (Pike Trickfoot) and Matthew Mercer.

Although an exact date has yet to be announced, the second season of The Legend of Vox Machina is slated to arrive in January 2023 on Amazon’s streaming platform. In the first season, the Vox Machina crew saved the world from Exandria’s most fierce power couple, and in the second season, they will save the world again. But this time, from a group of uninitiated dragons, called the Chroma Conclave. The series is based on the Critical Role web series and its Dungeons & Dragons campaign.

“Naturally following the progression of how the story played out in the campaign as we played it, we wanted to make sure that the story beats met the arc of an actual short-form narrative,” Mercer told us during NYCC 2022 about the upcoming plot. “And the Chroma Conclave arc was just the next big real, intense moment with the jaw-dropping danger and thread that pushed the characters to their next era of finding their heroism and their challenges.”

The first season of the series currently has a 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and was renewed for a third season in October.

The Legend of Vox Machina, Season 2 Premiere, January 2023, Prime Video