‘Today’ Honors Al Roker in ‘Love Actually’ Inspired Holiday Card (VIDEO)

Al Roker is still absent from the Today show as he continues to recover from his recent health issues, but his NBC morning show colleagues are making sure he is still part of the holiday celebrations.

On Tuesday, December 6, the Today show revealed its 2022 video holiday card, which paid homage to the fan-favorite 2003 Christmas film Love Actually. Like Andrew Lincoln‘s character in the movie, the video features Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, Dylan Dreyer, Carson Daly, Sheinelle Jones, Jenna Bush Hager, Willie Geist, and more, holding up a series of cue cards wishing viewers happy holidays.

The video also includes a heartwarming shout-out to Roker, as one scene sees Guthrie, Kotb, and Melvin holding up face cutouts of the beloved weather forecaster.

Wishing you a happy holiday season from the TODAY family! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/uPj1iBgSHn — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 5, 2022

Roker hasn’t appeared on the morning show since November 4, as he was hospitalized for blood clots in his leg and legs. While he was initially released from the facility after a few weeks, he returned after Thanksgiving, causing him to miss the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (his first in 27 years) and the annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center.

“We all wish that Al could have been with us, but due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he’s in very good care,” Kotb said last week while talking about the Christmas tree lighting. “He’s resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him.”

“Al and his family want everybody to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support and the well wishes,” she continued, adding that she and Melvin FaceTimed with Roker from the tree lighting. “He gave us a big thumbs up. So good to see ya, [Al]!”

Roker has worked at NBC for almost 45 years and has been Today‘s main weather anchor since 1996.

Today, Daily, 7/6 c, NBC