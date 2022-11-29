Alyssa Milano Gives an Update on the ‘Who’s the Boss?’ Sequel Series

The Who’s the Boss? sequel series has been in development for two years, but fans can finally look forward to it hitting their screen sometime in the future, as star and producer Alyssa Milano revealed they are inching closer to filming.

While on The View on Tuesday, Milano took the opportunity to reveal that the script is in the final stages, just waiting on approval from the higher-ups.

“OK, I’m dropping this news here first — we actually submitted a script last week to Freevee, which is the network that picked it up, and we’re waiting to hear if we’re greenlit to go to series. So, we are very close,” she said. “I’m very excited about the potential for the sequel. I’ll keep you posted.”

Milano also reunited with her former TV dad, Tony Danza, for a quick Instagram photo where she teased the upcoming revival.

The original series aired on ABC and was an ’80s TV megahit. It starred Danza as a single dad and former professional baseball player who moves from Brooklyn to Connecticut with his teenage daughter, to become the live-in housekeeper for ad executive Angela Bowers (Judith Light). Danny Pintauro played Angela’s son, Jonathan, while Katherine Helmond — who passed away in 2019 — played her outgoing and hilarious mother.

The new series will focus on the grown-up father-daughter relationship between Milano’s character Samantha and Tony (Danza). She is now a single mom herself, but no word yet if her dad will now be her live-in housekeeper. Light and Pintauro will not be reprising their roles in the series, but it’s safe to say we’ll be holding out hope for guest star appearances.