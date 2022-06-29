Freevee Picks Up ‘Who’s The Boss?’ Sequel Starring Tony Danza & Alyssa Milano

Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano are reuniting for the Who’s the Boss? sequel, which has finally found a home at Amazon’s new streaming service Freevee.

According to Deadline, Danza and Milano will reprise their roles as Tony and Samantha Micelli, the characters they portrayed in the popular 1980s sitcom. One Day at a Time alums Mike Royce and Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz will write and produce the series, which has been in development for almost two years.

The sequel is set 30 years after the events of the original series and will focus on former Major League Baseball player Tony Micelli and his relationship with his daughter Samantha. Now a single mother, Samantha is back living in the family house with her retired father. The series will tackle generational differences, including opposing worldviews and parenting styles in a modern 2022 family dynamic.

Created by Martin Cohan and Blake Hunter, the original Who’s the Boss? ran for eight seasons and 196 episodes on ABC from 1984-92. The Emmy-nominated series was produced by Norman Lear’s Embassy Communications, which Sony acquired in 1991. Lear and his producing partner Brent Miller serve as executive producers on the sequel, alongside Dan Farah, Danza, Milano, Royce, and Muñoz-Liebowitz.

Aside from Danza and Milano, there is no word yet on who else will star in the upcoming sequel. The original series also starred Judith Light, Danny Pintauro, and Katherine Helmond, the latter of which passed away in 2019.

The first two seasons of the original Who’s the Boss? are available on Freevee (formerly IMDb TV). Fox’s Tubi has the rights to the other six seasons.

