The CW has announced the anticipated midseason premiere dates for several of its returning shows.

Among the announcements is a new permanent time slot for the Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, which will air Tuesdays at 9/8c starting January 24 (previously Tuesdays at 8/7c). But while midseason premiere dates for Kung Fu, All American, All American: Homecoming, Walker, Walker: Independence, and more have been confirmed, there’s still no word on when the final season of The Flash will begin or when Superman & Lois Season 3 will come out.

Walker and Walker Independence kick off The CW’s 2023 schedule on January 12. The third season of the Jared Padalecki-led series was The CW’s most-watched series of the fall. Its prequel spinoff starring Katherine McNamara was the network’s most-watched new series of the fall. The midseason premieres of the two westerns will debut back-to-back on Thursday, January 12. The second half of The Winchesters Season 1 will feature Smallville alum Tom Welling‘s debut as Samuel Campbell, Mary Campbell’s father.

Star-studded magic competition Criss Angel’s Magic With the Stars begins its new episodes two days later on January 14, followed by the midseason premiere of World’s Funniest Animals. Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and Masters of Illusion‘s return dates have also been set. Additionally, the network has announced the air date and time for the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards hosted by Chelsea Handler.

Scroll through The CW midseason 2023 schedule below for everything you need to know about your returning favs.

Thursday, January 12

8:00 p.m.: Walker (Midseason Return)

9:00 p.m.: Walker Independence (Midseason Return)

Saturday, January 14

8:00 p.m.: Criss Angel’s Magic With the Stars (Midseason Return)

9:00 p.m.: World’s Funniest Animals (Midseason Return)

9:30 p.m.: World’s Funniest Animals (Encore Episode)

Sunday, January 15

7:00-10:00 p.m.: The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards hosted by Chelsea Handler

Friday, January 20

8:00 p.m.: Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Midseason Return)

9:00 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Midseason Return)

9:30 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Encore Episode)

Monday, January 23

8:00 p.m.: All American (Midseason Return)

9:00 p.m.: All American: Homecoming (Midseason Return)

Tuesday, January 24

8:00 p.m.: The Winchesters (Encore Episode)

9:00 p.m.: The Winchesters (Midseason Return)

Wednesday, February 8

9:00 p.m.: Kung Fu (Midseason Return)

Saturday, February 11

8:00 p.m.: Masters of Illusion (Season 9 Premiere)

8:30 p.m.: Masters of Illusion (Encore Episode)

9:00 p.m.: World’s Funniest Animal (Original Episode)

9:30 p.m.: World’s Funniest Animal (Encore Episode)

