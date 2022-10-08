‘The Winchesters’ Adds Tom Welling as Mary’s Father Samuel Campbell

There’s going to something of a Smallville reunion on The Winchesters.

During the Supernatural prequel’s New York Comic Con panel, it was announced that Tom Welling has been cast as Mary’s (Meg Donnelly) father, Samuel Campbell. In Supernatural the role was played by Mitch Pileggi, who now plays Jared Padalecki’s father on Walker.

Jensen Ackles, who reprises his role as Dean and serves as narrator and executive producer on The Winchesters, played Jason Teague on Smallville prior to Supernatural. And when Welling joined the panel briefly, he said, “this is all Jensen’s fault. I lost a bet.” Added Ackles, “we’re really, really excited to have Tom,” noting they needed someone who could come in and handle the “power and strength and history.” And as Welling left, Ackles told Donnelly, “your father is Superman, by the way.”

According to the character description, The Winchesters‘ Samuel is the patriarch of the Campbell Hunting family. Samuel taught Mary everything he knows. Gruff and pragmatic, he’s a veteran Hunter who prefers actions over words — and it’s always his way or the highway. But when Samuel teams up with Mary and her friends to save the world, he won’t only have to defeat the most dangerous monster he’s ever faced — he’ll also have to mend his broken relationship with his daughter.

The Winchesters also stars Drake Rodger (John), Jojo Fleites (Carlos), Nida Khurshid (Latika), Demetria McKinney (Ada), and Bianca Kajlich (Millie).

The Winchesters, Series Premiere, Tuesday, October 11, 8/7c, The CW