2023 Critics Choice Awards Sets Chelsea Handler as Host

After Taye Diggs hosted the Critics Choice Awards four years in a row, there will be a new emcee in 2023.

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) has announced that Chelsea Handler will host the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, which will air live on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 7/6c on The CW, from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

“We are thrilled to have Chelsea Handler joining us at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards,” said CCA CEO Joey Berlin in a statement. “We all know and love her work as a standup comedian, a best-selling author, a podcast host, and actress — and now as host of the Critics Choice Awards! I know this will be the best year yet and can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store.”

Handler hosted E!’s top-rated Chelsea Lately for seven years, during which she was the only female late-night talk show host on-air. She then launched her documentary series Chelsea Does followed by her talk show Chelsea on Netflix in 2016. She has written six New York Times best-selling books and Life Will Be the Death of Me is being adapted into a TV series for Peacock, with Handler attached as star and executive producer. She released her first stand-up special in six years in 2020, Chelsea Handler: Evolution on HBO Max.

The Critics Choice Awards honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement and, in 2023, will continue its combined film and television awards format honoring the best in cinematic, televised, and streaming achievement. Historically, they are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations. The 2023 Critics Choice Awards show will be executive-produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment.

