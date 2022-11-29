What’s Coming to Prime Video in December 2022
‘Tis the season at Prime Video and Amazon Freevee as the streamers prepare for their December releases.
Whether you’re looking forward to the latest season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan or ready for a holiday movie binge, there’s something for everyone in their winter lineup. Below, we’re rounding up everything coming to the platforms this final month of 2022. Scroll down for a peek into the future.
Available for Streaming on Prime Video:
December TBA
*Coach Prime (Prime Video Original)
December 1
Breaking News Season 2
NYPD Blue S1-S12
2 Days in New York
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
All Dogs Go To Heaven 2
Basic Instinct
Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction
Capote
Case 39
Cloverfield
Dead Again
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Eat Pray Love
Eight Men Out
Elizabethtown
Escape from L.A.
Head of State
Heist
Hotel Transylvania
I Wish
Igby Goes Down
Kingpin
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Letters to Juliet
Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein
Muppets From Space
Never Back Down
Nine Lives
Ordinary People
Paper Moon
Paranormal Activity
Pet Semetary
Push
Saturday Night Fever
Superbad
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
The Cave
The Day After Tomorrow
The Doors
The Honeymooners
The Man in the Iron Mask
The Manchurian Candidate
The Muppets Take Manhattan
The Proposal
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Quiet Man
The Ring
The Smurfs
The Smurfs 2
The Vow
Thelma & Louise
Thief
To Catch a Thief
Tower Heist
True Grit
Walking Tall
Young Sherlock Holmes
Zoolander
Zoolander No. 2: The Magnum Edition
December 2
*The Peripheral Season Finale (Prime Video Original)
*Riches (Prime Video Original)
*Three Pines (Prime Video Original)
* Your Christmas or Mine? (Prime Video Original)
December 3
A Unicorn for Christmas
December 5
Celeste and Jesse Forever
December 6
A Lot Like Christmas
December 8
*The Bad Guy (Prime Video Original)
La La Land
December 9
*Hawa (Prime Video Original)
*Something from Tiffany’s (Prime Video Original)
Three Wise Men vs. Santa
December 10
The Shack
December 13
*Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge (Prime Video Original)
The Black Phone
Transformers: Age of Extinction
December 16
*LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico Season 5 (Prime Video Original)
About Fate
*Nanny (Prime Video Original)
Unexpectedly Expecting
December 20
When Hope Calls Christmas
December 21
*Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 3 (Prime Video Original)
December 29
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
December 30
Chuck S1-S5
Justice League Action S1
Teen Titans S1-S5
The Mysteries of Laura S1-S2
Trial & Error S1-S2
*Wildcat (Prime Video Original)
Available for Streaming on Amazon Freevee (Available for free, no Prime membership required):
December 1
Everwood S1-S4
In Plain Sight S1-S5
Head of the Class S1-S5
Person of Interest S1-S5
A Christmas Movie Christmas
A Christmas Switch
A Cinderella Christmas
A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale
A Furry Little Christmas
A Good Day to Die Hard
A Puppy for Christmas
A Snow White Christmas
Admission
All Is True
All the President’s Men
An En Vogue Christmas
Annie
Balto
Catch Me If You Can
Christmas Belle
Christmas Comes Home
Christmas Mail
Confessions of a Shopaholic
Death Becomes Her
Destroyer
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Hairspray
Hook
House Party
House Party 2
Kajillionaire
Kindergarten Cop
Kindergarten Cop 2
Layer Cake
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Monster Trucks
Monsters vs. Aliens
Mother!
Only the Brave
Our Idiot Brother
Puss in Boots
She’s the Man
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The Angry Birds Movie
The Back-Up Plan
The Breakfast Club
The Christmas Calendar
The Da Vinci Code
The Flintstones
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
The Island
The Shallows
The Spruces and the Pines
The Watch
The Way Way Back
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
We’re Back! A Dinosaur’s Story
December 2
*Hotel for the Holidays (Amazon Freevee Original)
December 5
Killers Anonymous
December 9
*America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation Season 1 (Amazon Freevee Original)
December 15
Mr. Mayor
December 16
The Night Before
December 29
Passengers