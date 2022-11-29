What’s Coming to Prime Video in December 2022

‘Tis the season at Prime Video and Amazon Freevee as the streamers prepare for their December releases.

Whether you’re looking forward to the latest season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan or ready for a holiday movie binge, there’s something for everyone in their winter lineup. Below, we’re rounding up everything coming to the platforms this final month of 2022. Scroll down for a peek into the future.

Available for Streaming on Prime Video:

December TBA

*Coach Prime (Prime Video Original)

December 1



Breaking News Season 2

NYPD Blue S1-S12

2 Days in New York

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

All Dogs Go To Heaven 2

Basic Instinct

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction

Capote

Case 39

Cloverfield

Dead Again

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Eat Pray Love

Eight Men Out

Elizabethtown

Escape from L.A.

Head of State

Heist

Hotel Transylvania

I Wish

Igby Goes Down

Kingpin

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Letters to Juliet

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

Muppets From Space

Never Back Down

Nine Lives

Ordinary People

Paper Moon

Paranormal Activity

Pet Semetary

Push

Saturday Night Fever

Superbad

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

The Cave

The Day After Tomorrow

The Doors

The Honeymooners

The Man in the Iron Mask

The Manchurian Candidate

The Muppets Take Manhattan

The Proposal

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Quiet Man

The Ring

The Smurfs

The Smurfs 2

The Vow

Thelma & Louise

Thief

To Catch a Thief

Tower Heist

True Grit

Walking Tall

Young Sherlock Holmes

Zoolander

Zoolander No. 2: The Magnum Edition

December 2

*The Peripheral Season Finale (Prime Video Original)

*Riches (Prime Video Original)

*Three Pines (Prime Video Original)

* Your Christmas or Mine? (Prime Video Original)

December 3

A Unicorn for Christmas

December 5



Celeste and Jesse Forever

December 6

A Lot Like Christmas

December 8

*The Bad Guy (Prime Video Original)

La La Land

December 9

*Hawa (Prime Video Original)

*Something from Tiffany’s (Prime Video Original)

Three Wise Men vs. Santa

December 10

The Shack

December 13

*Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge (Prime Video Original)

The Black Phone

Transformers: Age of Extinction

December 16

*LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico Season 5 (Prime Video Original)

About Fate

*Nanny (Prime Video Original)

Unexpectedly Expecting

December 20

When Hope Calls Christmas

December 21

*Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 3 (Prime Video Original)

December 29

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

December 30

Chuck S1-S5

Justice League Action S1

Teen Titans S1-S5

The Mysteries of Laura S1-S2

Trial & Error S1-S2

*Wildcat (Prime Video Original)

Available for Streaming on Amazon Freevee (Available for free, no Prime membership required):

December 1

Everwood S1-S4

In Plain Sight S1-S5

Head of the Class S1-S5

Person of Interest S1-S5

A Christmas Movie Christmas

A Christmas Switch

A Cinderella Christmas

A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale

A Furry Little Christmas

A Good Day to Die Hard

A Puppy for Christmas

A Snow White Christmas

Admission

All Is True

All the President’s Men

An En Vogue Christmas

Annie

Balto

Catch Me If You Can

Christmas Belle

Christmas Comes Home

Christmas Mail

Confessions of a Shopaholic

Death Becomes Her

Destroyer

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Hairspray

Hook

House Party

House Party 2

Kajillionaire

Kindergarten Cop

Kindergarten Cop 2

Layer Cake

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Monster Trucks

Monsters vs. Aliens

Mother!

Only the Brave

Our Idiot Brother

Puss in Boots

She’s the Man

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The Angry Birds Movie

The Back-Up Plan

The Breakfast Club

The Christmas Calendar

The Da Vinci Code

The Flintstones

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

The Island

The Shallows

The Spruces and the Pines

The Watch

The Way Way Back

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

We’re Back! A Dinosaur’s Story

December 2

*Hotel for the Holidays (Amazon Freevee Original)

December 5

Killers Anonymous

December 9

*America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation Season 1 (Amazon Freevee Original)

December 15

Mr. Mayor

December 16

The Night Before

December 29

Passengers