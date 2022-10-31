What’s Coming to Prime Video in November 2022

Prime Video and Amazon Freevee are getting ready for the holiday season with a hefty lineup of original titles, seasonal selections, and much more this November.

Whether you’re eager to check out the new western, The English, starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer, or the highly-anticipated film My Policeman featuring Harry Styles and Emma Corrin, there’s no shortage of fun content to explore. Below, scroll through the listings to see what other titles are coming to the platforms this November.

Available for Streaming on Prime Video:

November TBA



*Good Rivals (Prime Video Original)

November 1

Los simuladores

10 Things I Hate About You

2 Days in the Valley

A Belle for Christmas

A Christmas Carol

American Gigolo

Arthur Christmas

Black Rain

Brown Sugar

Coffy

Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop

Contraband

Cousins

Domestic Disturbance

Down to Earth

Face/Off

Fruitvale Station

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

Heaven’s Gate

High Fidelity

Hitman

Hitman (Uncut)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Jacob’s Ladder

Jumping the Broom

Just Like Heaven

Just Wright

Kingdom of Heaven

Kingdom of Heaven (Director’s Cut Roadshow Version)

Men at Work

Miami Blues

MouseHunt

Nick of Time

Once Upon a Time in the West

Primal Fear

Prince Avalanche

Road to Perdition

Salvador

Scrooged

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

Silver

Something Wild

Soul Plane

Surviving Christmas

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie

The Barefoot Contessa

The Big Country

The Doors

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The Machinist

The Madness of King George

The Manchurian Candidate

The Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

The Pope of Greenwich Village

The Professional

The Relic

The Sum of All Fears

Things We Lost in the Fire

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot

Tooth Fairy 2

Train

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family

War Horse

Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!

November 2

Cujo

En donde estan los ladrones?

November 3

The Cabin in the Woods

November 4

*El Presidente: The Corruption Game Seasons 2 (Prime Video Original)

*My Policeman (Prime Video Original)

November 9

*Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 (Prime Video Original)

November 10

*Autumn Beat (Prime Video Original)

Warm Bodies

November 11

*The English (Prime Video Original)

*From the Top of My Lungs (Prime Video Original)

*Mammals (Prime Video Original)

*La Caida / Dive (Prime Video Original)

November 15

The Mindy Project: Seasons 1-6

November 16

Pasos de heroe

November 18

*The People We Hate at the Wedding (Prime Video Original)

Busco Novia

November 22

Animal Kingdom Season 6

November 23

*Good Night Oppy (Prime Video Original)

Cyrano

November 27

Angry Angel

November 29

Angel Falls Christmas

Available for Streaming on Amazon Freevee (Available for free, no Prime membership required):

November 1

The Suze Orman Show Season 9-11

A Perfect Getaway

Adventureland

After Earth

Alex Cross

Annihilation

Being John Malkovich

Blade Runner

Blade Runner 2049

Broken Flowers

Charlie Wilson’s War

Christmas with the Kranks

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Due Date

Dune

Fight Club

Gridiron Gang

Jennifer’s Body

Just Go With It

Little Women

Mallrats

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Money Monster

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

October Sky

One Day

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension

Paul

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Pixi Saves Christmas

Racing Stripes

Rise of the Guardians

Safe House

Salt

Sherlock Gnomes

Something’s Gotta Give

Superbad

The Land Before Time

The Perfect Guy

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

The Place Beyond the Pines

The Time Traveler’s Wife

The Watcher

There’s Something About Mary

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Year One

November 7

*Judy Justice Season 2 (Amazon Freevee Original)

November 11

*Play-Doh Squished (Amazon Freevee Original)

November 15

The Suze Orman Show Season 12-14

The Mountain Between Us

November 16

*Leverage: Redemption Season 2 (Amazon Freevee Original)

The Green Inferno

November 17

Fantastica: A Boonie Bears Adventure

November 24

The Kid