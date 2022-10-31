What’s Coming to Prime Video in November 2022
Prime Video and Amazon Freevee are getting ready for the holiday season with a hefty lineup of original titles, seasonal selections, and much more this November.
Whether you’re eager to check out the new western, The English, starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer, or the highly-anticipated film My Policeman featuring Harry Styles and Emma Corrin, there’s no shortage of fun content to explore. Below, scroll through the listings to see what other titles are coming to the platforms this November.
Available for Streaming on Prime Video:
November TBA
*Good Rivals (Prime Video Original)
November 1
Los simuladores
10 Things I Hate About You
2 Days in the Valley
A Belle for Christmas
A Christmas Carol
American Gigolo
Arthur Christmas
Black Rain
Brown Sugar
Coffy
Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop
Contraband
Cousins
Domestic Disturbance
Down to Earth
Face/Off
Fruitvale Station
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Heaven’s Gate
High Fidelity
Hitman
Hitman (Uncut)
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Jacob’s Ladder
Jumping the Broom
Just Like Heaven
Just Wright
Kingdom of Heaven
Kingdom of Heaven (Director’s Cut Roadshow Version)
Men at Work
Miami Blues
MouseHunt
Nick of Time
Once Upon a Time in the West
Primal Fear
Prince Avalanche
Road to Perdition
Salvador
Scrooged
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
Silver
Something Wild
Soul Plane
Surviving Christmas
Tales From the Darkside: The Movie
The Barefoot Contessa
The Big Country
The Doors
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
The Machinist
The Madness of King George
The Manchurian Candidate
The Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
The Pope of Greenwich Village
The Professional
The Relic
The Sum of All Fears
Things We Lost in the Fire
Thunderbolt and Lightfoot
Tooth Fairy 2
Train
Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
War Horse
Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!
November 2
Cujo
En donde estan los ladrones?
November 3
The Cabin in the Woods
November 4
*El Presidente: The Corruption Game Seasons 2 (Prime Video Original)
*My Policeman (Prime Video Original)
November 9
*Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 (Prime Video Original)
November 10
*Autumn Beat (Prime Video Original)
Warm Bodies
November 11
*The English (Prime Video Original)
*From the Top of My Lungs (Prime Video Original)
*Mammals (Prime Video Original)
*La Caida / Dive (Prime Video Original)
November 15
The Mindy Project: Seasons 1-6
November 16
Pasos de heroe
November 18
*The People We Hate at the Wedding (Prime Video Original)
Busco Novia
November 22
Animal Kingdom Season 6
November 23
*Good Night Oppy (Prime Video Original)
Cyrano
November 27
Angry Angel
November 29
Angel Falls Christmas
Available for Streaming on Amazon Freevee (Available for free, no Prime membership required):
November 1
The Suze Orman Show Season 9-11
A Perfect Getaway
Adventureland
After Earth
Alex Cross
Annihilation
Being John Malkovich
Blade Runner
Blade Runner 2049
Broken Flowers
Charlie Wilson’s War
Christmas with the Kranks
Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Due Date
Dune
Fight Club
Gridiron Gang
Jennifer’s Body
Just Go With It
Little Women
Mallrats
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
Money Monster
Now You See Me
Now You See Me 2
October Sky
One Day
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
Paul
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Pixi Saves Christmas
Racing Stripes
Rise of the Guardians
Safe House
Salt
Sherlock Gnomes
Something’s Gotta Give
Superbad
The Land Before Time
The Perfect Guy
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
The Place Beyond the Pines
The Time Traveler’s Wife
The Watcher
There’s Something About Mary
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
Year One
November 7
*Judy Justice Season 2 (Amazon Freevee Original)
November 11
*Play-Doh Squished (Amazon Freevee Original)
November 15
The Suze Orman Show Season 12-14
The Mountain Between Us
November 16
*Leverage: Redemption Season 2 (Amazon Freevee Original)
The Green Inferno
November 17
Fantastica: A Boonie Bears Adventure
November 24
The Kid