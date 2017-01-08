Watch: Jimmy Fallon Teases His Golden Globes Cold Open

In the next few hours, the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards will be handed out, heralding the start of this year’s awards season. Jimmy Fallon will be hosting the festivities, which can be seen on NBC beginning with an hourlong red-carpet arrivals show.

If you’re a fan of how Fallon incorporates music and celebrities in his Tonight Show gig, you might be expecting he will do something similar tonight. And your expectations would appear to be met based on this tease that was released this afternoon. It’s a brief sneak peek of the show’s cold open, often a highlight of an awards ceremony. With dancers frolicking on top of limos lined along (and on) a red carpet, and a tux-clad Fallon leading the way in song and dance, it looks like no expense or creative idea was spared to get viewers into the mood.

Justin Timberlake, Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Nicole Kidman and Amy Adams will be featured in the cold open. Check out the tease:

The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, tonight, 7/6c, NBC

