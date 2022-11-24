Parades and Football, ‘Criminal Minds’ Evolves, Justin Hartley in ‘Noel Diary’

James Devaney/Getty Images

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

9am/8c

Marching bands, Broadway shows, big balloons, celebrities and Santa Claus: Yes, it’s the Macy’s parade, enthralling a nationwide audience to kick off Thanksgiving Day on TV. The Today crew of Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker host the three-hour event—if you miss it, they’ll repeat it at 2 pm ET/1c—as they introduce bands from across the country, colorful floats, new helium balloons (including Astronaut Snoopy, Star Wars’ Grogu and the new Bluey) and performances from Broadway musicals Funny Girl, A Beautiful Noise, Some Like It Hot and The Lion King. Stars participating include Paula Abdul, Jordin Sparks, Gloria, Sasha and Emily Estefan, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Ziggy Marley, the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street, Dionne Warwick and Betty Who.

The National Dog Show

12/11c

For the 21st year, NBC follows the arrival of Santa Claus by heading to the dog house with the canine celebration from Philadelphia. John O’Hurley returns as host with judge David Frei providing expert analysis. Three new breeds join the party: the Mudi, a Hungarian farm dog (Herding Group); the Bracco Italiano (Sporting Group) and the Russian Toy (Toy Group).

Criminal Minds: Evolution

Series Premiere

Not to be confused with the dessert course, this grisliest of long-running crime dramas returns as a streaming exclusive on Paramount+, with the first episode airing on its former broadcast home of CBS as a tease (no doubt infuriating many who lament the industry tilt to streaming). Most of the original cast is back, though scattered to the winds, as Rossi (Joe Mantegna) and the Behavioral Analysis Unit team rally despite bureaucratic interference to uncover a network of serial killers that formed online during the pandemic. In the two-episode streaming premiere, as the BAU tracks a family annihilator and then an Unsub who severs victims’ spinal cords, it soon becomes clear they’re not going to get to the root of this evil without bringing back Penelope Garcia (the delightful Kirsten Vangsness), who’d much rather be leading her anglophile baking club. And who can blame her?

The Noel Diary

Movie Premiere

From the novel by Richard Paul Evans, a holiday heartwarmer stars This Is Us star Justin Hartley as Jake, a famous author who journeys into his past when he goes home to settle his mother’s estate and meets Rachel (Barrett Doss), who’s desperate to learn more about her own mother, Noel. How their families are linked, and how Jake and Rachel grow closer (no surprise there) after she discovers her mother’s journal, guarantee a feel-good, poignant ride.

NFL & College Football:

The afternoon lineup features the Buffalo Bills taking on the Detroit Lions on CBS (12:30 pm/ET) and the New York Giants facing the Dallas Cowboys on Fox (4:30 pm/ET). The prime-time game is a match-up between the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings on NBC (8:20 pm/ET). For those looking for college football action, the Egg Bowl brings rivals Mississippi State and Ole Miss together (7 pm/ET, ESPN) in the Battle for the Golden Egg.

The Yule Log:

