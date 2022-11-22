‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Streaming Date Announced on Paramount+

Tom Cruise‘s hit sequel Top Gun: Maverick is heading to Paramount+ on Thursday, December 22, just in time for the festive season.

Viewers across the U.S., Canada, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy and other markets, the U.K., and Latin America, will be able to stream the action flick, which debuted in theaters over Memorial Day weekend earlier this year. It has grossed over $1.486 billion worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing release of the year and the highest-grossing film of Cruise’s career.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Maverick sees Cruise and Val Kilmer reprising their roles from the original film, alongside Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, and Ed Harris. It follows Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Cruise) as he confronts his past while training a group of younger Top Gun graduates, including the son of his deceased best friend, for a dangerous mission.

“While we couldn’t release Top Gun: Maverick and The Lost City earlier, we held off because we knew these phenomenal stories would bring audiences back to theaters,” Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish said earlier this year on the company’s second-quarter earnings conference call. “That proved to be the right call. Paramount continues to shine at the box office with numbers that outperformed even our own expectations.”

Back in June, Cruise tweeted about the movie’s success, writing, “To all the films in release, to all the studios, and to all the exhibitors: congratulations. To the audience: thank you for venturing out and allowing us to entertain you. See you at the movies.”

Since the pandemic, Maverick is only the second Hollywood blockbuster to gross over $1 billion — the first being Sony and Disney’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which grossed $1.89 billion worldwide.

Top Gun: Maverick, Streaming Premiere, Thursday, December 22, Paramount+