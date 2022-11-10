‘Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!’ Live Concert Special to Air on CBS and Paramount+

The Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, is coming to TV screens this holiday season for a new two-hour primetime concert special, set to air Tuesday, December 20 on CBS and streaming live (and on-demand) on Paramount+.

As announced on CBS Mornings, Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! will be filmed on December 13 at Madison Square Garden in New York and will feature the multi-time Grammy winner performing a repertoire of her festive holiday hits, including the chart-topping favorite “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

The concert is a co-production of Sony Music Entertainment and Supply & Demand, with Carey, Joseph Kahn, Charleen Manca, and Nicola Doring serving as executive producers. Sony Music Entertainment is distributing the special.

As part of a Paramount Global cross-company collaboration, MTV will offer additional opportunities to view the special after the CBS broadcast. Further information will follow in the coming weeks.

Carey is the best-selling female artist of all time, with more than 200 million albums sold to date and 19 number one singles on the Billboard Hot 100. This includes her perennial “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which last year made history as the first song in the chart’s history to have led in three distinct runs on the ranking.

The Merry Christmas to All concert is only scheduled for a limited two-date run, with an untelevised performance taking place on December 11 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

However, the festive fun doesn’t stop there, as Carey also recently released the new children’s book The Christmas Princess, co-written with Michaela Angela Davis. The story centers on a young girl named Little Mariah who lives in a rundown shack with her overworked mom and longs for Christmas cheer to brighten her gloomy life. But through singing, she soon discovers her power to spread joy and unite people.

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!, Tuesday, December 20, 8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT, CBS and Paramount+