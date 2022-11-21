We’ll be honest, when HBO Max announced plans to revive Pretty Little Liars with Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, there was some serious apprehension. Would it be just a Riverdale 2.0? Would it be as stylish as the ABC Family/Freeform hit? Was it even needed?

Turns out, no, no, and yes! It became clear right from that Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin was nothing like the CW hit Aguirre-Sacasa unleashed, aside from the fact that it was about teenagers and people frequently died. Its July premiere instantly proved also that these Liars weren’t the fashion plates of Rosewood and that they were in fact necessary proof that one could take a popular and beloved IP like PLL and redesign it while also honoring the original. In this case, the renovation took the addictive idea from soapy teen thriller to flat-out horror flick.

Kicking off with a tragedy that went down twenty years ago in the blue-collar town of Millwood (which neighbors Rosewood!), the present-day tale soon finds a group of disparate teen girls — pregnant Imogen (Bailee Madison), aspiring filmmaker Tabby (Chandler Kinney), juvie alum and jock-ish Noa (Maia Reficco), internet dweller Mouse (Malia Pyles) and ballet hopeful Faran (Zaria) — being terrorized by a masked, monstrous “A”ssailant looking to punish them for the sins of their parents.

It’s dark, timely, smart and scary AF. And just in time for the season of giving, we’re getting the complete first season on digital today! All 10 chapters along with two brand new features, including A New Generation of Terror: The Villains of Original Sin and Swagger, Romance and Fear: The Boys of Original Sin. This extra, which TV Insider is exclusively unveiling, gathers the likes of Alex Aiono (Shawn), Jordan Gonzalez (Ash), Carson Rowland (Chip) and Ben Cook (Henry) to discuss their places within the Millwood madness and how, yeah, it’s the ladies who run this town. Aria and her crew would be so proud. Have a peek above at the exclusive clip from the extras content, which comes with the purchase of a season pass.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is now available to own on Digital from Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu and others. The set will also be made available on DVD on Feb. 28, 2023.