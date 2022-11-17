Lizzy Savetsky Exits ‘Real Housewives of New York City,’ Blames Anti-Semitic Attacks

Bravo‘s upcoming reboot of Real Housewives of New York City is down one cast member as Lizzy Savetsky has decided to part ways with the reality series.

As reported by Variety, Savetsky has quit the show just a month after being unveiled as one of the seven women participating in the series. “After thoughtful consideration and discussion with Lizzy, we have reached the mutual conclusion that Lizzy will not be a cast member on RHONY,” a Bravo spokesperson told the publication.

Savetsky took to Instagram to confirm her departure, saying that her decision came due to a series of anti-semitic attacks directed toward her after her casting was announced. She said that as “a proud orthodox Jewish woman” she thought participating in the series “would be a great chance to represent people like me and share my experience.”

“Unfortunately, from the time of my announcement in the cast, I was on the receiving end of a torrent of antisemitic attacks,” she added. “As this continued, I realized this path was no longer right for me and my family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Savetsky (@lizzysavetsky)

The rebooted Real Housewives of New York City had only just begun filming, and, according to Variety, Savetsky had filmed only a few times. She will not appear on the show at all.

Bravo described Savetsky as a “digital influencer, activist, mom of three and wife to plastic surgeon Dr. Ira Savetsky,” who “uses her platform to express her style, educate others on her deep-rooted beliefs and hosts the Instagram show “Bashert,” where she is setting out to help Jewish singles find love.”

Savetsky’s exit means the cast is down from seven to six; those still appearing in the series include Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield.

Real Housewives of New York City, TBA, Bravo