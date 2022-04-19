Candace Cameron Bure Departs Hallmark Channel for GAC Family Development Deal

GAC Media has announced that Full House alum Candace Cameron Bure has signed an agreement with the company to develop, produce, and star in movies and television across GAC Family and GAC Living.

The hiring of Bure continues GAC Media’s efforts to rebrand since bringing aboard former Crown Media CEO Bill Abbott last year. In September 2021, the former Great American Country network relaunched as GAC Family, aiming to present more family-oriented entertainment, similar to Abbott’s former employer Hallmark Channel.

Bure herself was a Hallmark regular, playing the title character in Hallmark Channel’s film adaptation of the Aurora Teagarden novel series, as well as starring in many of the network’s holiday films, such as Christmas Town, If I Only Had Christmas, and The Christmas Contest.

She will take on a prominent executive role at GAC, overseeing and curating programming for the networks. In addition, she will develop and produce original content for GAC’s channels through her Candy Rock Entertainment. Bure will also continue her holiday content traditions, creating year-round seasonal celebration programming, as well as playing a key role in the company’s annual Great American Christmas franchise.

“I’m very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch,” Bure said in a statement. “I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose. GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family.”

Bure is perhaps best known for playing D.J. Tanner in the classic ABC sitcom Full House; she would reprise the role in Netflix’s reboot Fuller House in 2016. She competed on Dancing with the Stars in 2014 and was co-host of The View in 2015 and 2016. Outside of her film and TV work, Bure is a New York Times best-selling author, having written four lifestyle and self-help books.

“Candace is adored by generations of fans as one of family entertainment’s most cherished and relatable stars,” said Abbott, President & CEO of GAC Media. “She has helped build this genre into the mainstream success it is today, and I look forward to working together at GAC Media as we further establish our brands as leaders in quality family programming.”