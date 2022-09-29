All the Christmas Movies Coming to Great American Family in 2022

We’re less than a month away from Great American Christmas — starting on October 21 — and so we’re rounding up all the films, starring your holiday movie favorites, coming this season.

Great American Family’s holiday programming franchise returns on Friday, October 21, with a slate of new original holiday movie premieres every Saturday and Sunday. Plus, Christmas movies will be airing all day and all night through the end of 2022.

This year’s selections include Candace Cameron Bure’s first Christmas film with the network, as well as one she developed that stars Andrea Barber (it’s a Full House reunion!). Other familiar Christmas movie faces include Danica McKellar, Jill Wagner, Cameron Mathison, and Jen Lilley.

Scroll down to check out everything we know about the 2022 Great American Christmas movies, from the casts to air dates. Check back for updates as more are announced.