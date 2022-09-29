All the Christmas Movies Coming to Great American Family in 2022

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Danica McKellar, Candace Cameron Bure, Cameron Mathison
Courtesy of Great American Family; Melissa Coulier; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

We’re less than a month away from Great American Christmas — starting on October 21 — and so we’re rounding up all the films, starring your holiday movie favorites, coming this season.

Great American Family’s holiday programming franchise returns on Friday, October 21, with a slate of new original holiday movie premieres every Saturday and Sunday. Plus, Christmas movies will be airing all day and all night through the end of 2022.

Where to See Your Fave TV Rom-Com Stars: Hallmark or GAC Family?See Also

Where to See Your Fave TV Rom-Com Stars: Hallmark or GAC Family?

Has your fave signed an exclusive deal?

This year’s selections include Candace Cameron Bure’s first Christmas film with the network, as well as one she developed that stars Andrea Barber (it’s a Full House reunion!). Other familiar Christmas movie faces include Danica McKellar, Jill Wagner, Cameron Mathison, and Jen Lilley.

Scroll down to check out everything we know about the 2022 Great American Christmas movies, from the casts to air dates. Check back for updates as more are announced.

Merritt Patterson, Daniel Lissing
Courtesy of Great American Family

Catering Christmas

Stars: Merritt Patterson, Daniel Lissing

Air date: TBA

Molly Frost (Patterson) is struggling to make a go of her new catering business when she unexpectedly lands New Hampshire’s biggest event of the year, the Harrison Foundation Christmas Gala, which is to be managed this holiday by the nephew and reluctant heir to the family’s foundation, Carson Jacob Harrison (Lissing). Carson is a renowned photographer who has spent years jet-setting around the world to avoid taking over the foundation from his Aunt Jean. Molly, a hometown girl who once was the beneficiary of the foundation’s generosity, takes Carson on a journey to learn about all the good his family provides to so many. The discovery inspires Carson to use his artistic gifts to create the most heartwarming fundraiser in the history of the foundation.

Danica McKellar, Neal Bledsoe
Courtesy of Great American Family

Christmas at the Drive-In

Stars: Danica McKellar, Neal Bledsoe

Air date: TBA

Sadie Walker (McKellar) is starting over in her hometown of Chesterfield, New York, following a series of major life disruptions that include leaving her law practice after losing her biggest case and no longer being engaged. Now a law professor at Chesterfield College, Sadie has no interest in ever pursuing law again until she finds herself fighting to preserve a cherished local landmark, Chesterfield Drive-In. Sadie is surprised to find out her passionate effort to keep the drive-in open has staunch opposition – the late owner’s son and Sadie’s childhood sweetheart, Holden (Bledsoe).

Jill Wagner, Cameron Mathison
Toby Canham/Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The Christmas Farm

Stars: Jill Wagner, Cameron Mathison

Air date: TBA

Janie (Wagner), a rising marketing executive living in The Big Apple, returns to her hometown of Woodland Falls when her Great-Uncle Randall passes away. Janie is not prepared for the gift Randall has bestowed onto his last living relative: the family homestead, Janie’s childhood home. While not immediately sure what to do with a fully functioning farm, Janie agrees to honor Randall’s final request to plan and host Woodland Falls’ annual Winter Wonderland as Randall’s gift to his community. Randall has even arranged for his farmhand, Dylan (Mathison) to help at the event, which is being held in the farm’s sprawling barn. Aware that her Manhattan boyfriend is anxious for her to return to the city so the pair can jet off to a previously planned holiday on the beach, Janie begins to feel an unexpected emotional tug about living life in a more authentic, meaningful way.

Andrea Barber, Dan Payne
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Candace Cameron Bure Presents: Christmas on Candy Cane Lane

Stars: Andrea Barber, Dan Payne

Air date: TBA

Ivy Donaldson (Barber) is going through a transition in her life. Separated from husband, Rob (Payne), and putting on a brave face for her daughter, Ivy also struggles with the long shadow cast by her late mother, Muriel, the darling of Icicle Falls; head of the Candy Cane Lane Lights Extravaganza, owner of The Christmas Haus, and a former TV star known adoringly as the “Christmas Maven.” The shoes seem too big to fill. When obstacles reach a crescendo for Ivy, a series of comical and mysterious events bring neighbors of Icicle Falls, including Ivy’s entire family, together in a masterstroke of perfection only the “Christmas Maven” herself could appreciate.

Candace Cameron Bure, Marc Blucas
Melissa Coulier; Courtesy of Great American Family

A Christmas…Present

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure, Marc Blucas

Air date: TBA

Maggie (Bure) and Eric Larson (Blucas), professionals and parents of a busy family who make the decision to travel to Maggie’s widowed brother’s home for Christmas. Everyone in the family has different expectations for the holiday. Through a series of transformative events, Maggie learns to embrace the reason for the season.

Jen Lilley
Courtesy of Great American Family

Stay for Christmas

Stars: Jen Lilley, Jesse Hutch

Air date: TBA

Renowned luxury travel blogger, Tracey Wise (Lilley) is invited by owner Graham Cooper (Hutch) to a Christmas getaway in exchange for her review of his family’s small bed & breakfast, Silver Peak. The bed & breakfast’s biggest concern is a sleek, upscale hotel resort that opened a hilltop away and has been siphoning off guests for several years, threatening the survival of the family business. Despite her reservations about accepting an invitation from the outdated Silver Peak, Tracey gets caught up in the multi-generational family fight to save a dream. In turn, Tracey will learn the most down home experience can be five-star when it is shared.

Andrea Barber

Candace Cameron Bure

Danica McKellar

Jen Lilley