For the first time ever, there is going to be a major crossover in the NCIS franchise — and it’s going to put members of all three teams in danger!

NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, and NCIS: Los Angeles will be uniting for one personal, high-stakes case in a three-hour Monday, January 2 crossover event on CBS, and that requires some shuffling of the schedule. It all kicks off with NCIS at 8/7c, followed by Hawai’i at 9/8c, then LA at 10/9c. (The first two shows both move up an hour, while LA moves from its usual Sunday night time slot.) Check out the photo above to see cast members from all three shows together on the set of NCIS‘ lab.

The three teams will be joining forces to take down a mysterious hitman. The different NCIS divisions come together in Washington, D.C., to celebrate a beloved FLETC (Federal Law Enforcement Training Center) professor who taught multiple members of each of the squads. However, on the eve of the celebration, the professor is found dead of an apparent suicide, though his former students immediately suspect foul play. While investigating his past, they uncover the aforementioned mysterious hitman, and the more they dig into it, the bigger the targets on their backs become. Team members are suddenly kidnapped, and it will take all the agents coming together to take down the assassin and save their own.

It begins with “Too Many Cooks” on NCIS, which will see the agents in D.C. to attend the retirement party of the professor and include the beginning of the investigation into his death. Crossing over from LA are Chris O’Donnell (G. Callen) and LL Cool J (Sam Hanna) and from Hawai’i are Vanessa Lachey (Jane Tennant) and Noah Mills (Jesse Boone).

That leads into “Deep Fake” — LA has experience with those — on NCIS: Hawai’i. Tennant, Dr. Jimmy Palmer (NCIS‘ Brian Dietzen), and Sam find themselves captured with a woman who claims to be a CIA agent demanding intel from the team. Meanwhile, Jesse, Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon), Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson), and Alden Parker (NCIS‘ Gary Cole) learn about an asset that arrived in Hawai’i who could be connected to several overseas assassinations. NCIS: LA‘s O’Donnell also guest stars.

It all ends in NCIS: LA‘s “A Long Time Coming” (which is an apt way to describe this crossover). Devin Rountree (Caleb Castille) and Fatima Namazi (Medalion Rahimi) are ambushed while searching for Hollace Kilbride (Gerald McRaney), who has been MIA. They learn that every member of the team has a $200,000 bounty on their head via the dark web. The NCIS team must save Rountree and find Kilbride while every cartel, hit man, gang, and psychopath hunts them down. Crossing over are NCIS‘ Cole and Wilmer Valderrama (Nick Torres) and Hawai’i‘s Lachey and Yasmine Al-Bustami (Lucy Tara).

“We are so excited to finally have the long-awaited, first-ever NCISverse crossover to share with our passionate, loyal viewers,” said Amy Reisenbach, executive vice president of current programs at CBS, in a statement. “The popularity, longevity and continued success of the franchise is a testament to the immense talent of the casts and writing and producing teams who bring these shows to life. They came up with a thrilling story for this epic three-hour event that creatively brings all three NCIS teams together for fans to enjoy in one night and beyond.”

NCISverse Crossover, Monday, January 2, 8/7c, CBS