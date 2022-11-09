Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

The Voice may not have aired Tuesday night due to the election schedule, but the Knockouts of Season 22 went out on a high note this week and we’re taking a look back on the best performances from Night 3.

Before the competition kickstarts its live episodes next Monday, November 14, coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Camila Cabello helped their team members prepare for the three-way Knockouts. With stakes at an all-time high, the experienced performers were forced to make their selections with great consideration.

Below, it’s no wonder why these performers were chosen to move onto the next round. See their showstopping moments, below, and don’t The Voice‘s return next week on NBC.

Team Gwen’s Justin Aaron sings Tevin Campbell’s “Can We Talk”

While Justin wowed with the delivery of Tevin Campbell’s tune, teammates Cara Brindisi and Kayla Von Der Heide did their best to outsing the competition in their three-way Team Gwen Knockout. And although we know Tevin took down the house with “Can We Talk,” Brindisi chose to sing Bonnie Raitt’s “Love Me Like a Man,” while Kayla Von Der Heide took on R.E.M.’s “Losing My Religion.” Ultimately, when it came time for Gwen to pick the winner of this Knockout, Justin was a no-brainer.

Team Blake’s Brayden Lape performs Brett Young’s “Mercy”

Meanwhile, Team Blake’s Brayden went up against Austin Montgomery who sang George Strait’s “You Look So Good in Love” as well as Eva Ullman who performed Ariana Grande‘s “Dangerous Woman.” The Knockout was the final chance for Team Blake members to advance, and the coach ended up picking Brayden to move forward to the live shows.

Team Legend’s Kim Cruse sings Ann Peebles’ “I Can’t Stand the Rain”

It was an epic matchup for Team Legend’s Kim Cruse, The Marilynds who sang Snow Patrol’s “Chasing Cars”, and Emma Brooke who took on Gabby Barrett‘s “I Hope.” The powerhouses made it a tough choice for their coach who ended up selecting Kim for the live rounds.

Team Camila’s Devix performs Coldplay’s “Yellow”

While Devix chose Coldplay‘s old song, they went up against teammates Andrew Igbokidi and Steven McMorran who performed R.E.M.’s “Everybody Hurts” and Bruno Mars‘ “It Will Rain” respectively. By the time Camila was forced to choose a winner, she went with Devix who delivered a showstopping rendition of the beloved song.

Team Gwen’s Alyssa Witrado sings Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” & Sasha Hurtado performs Ed Sheeran’s “Make It Rain”

Meanwhile, Team Gwen’s Alyssa Witrado went up against Sasha Hurtado and Daysia for a spot in the live shows. Along the way, she outsang them with her version of Queen’s “Don’t Stop me Now.” And Sasha’s version of the Ed Sheeran song, “Make It Rain,” was so strong that John used his one steal to keep the hopeful in the competition. Unfortunately for Daysia who sang Oleta Adams’ “Get Here,” this was the end of the line.

How will the live episodes unfold? Find out when The Voice continues next week and let us know your favorites so far in the comments section, below.

The Voice, Season 22, Mondays & Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC