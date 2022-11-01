‘The Voice’ Knockouts: Watch 4 Must-See Moments From Night 2 (VIDEO)

'The Voice': Watch the Best Knockouts From Night 2

Season 22 of The Voice continues on to the next phase of the competition as Knockouts continue to unfold in the latest installment.

Once again battling out in three-way Knockouts, the competitors from the same teams perform for a shot at the live shows, but they’re also vying for a potential steal from the other coaches if they’re not selected as the round’s winner. They’re completely at the whim of coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Camila Cabello who listened carefully as the epiosde aired, providing feedback among other helpful sentiments.

Below, we’re rounding up some of the evening’s best performances, and we want to hear from you, scroll down to share your favorite moment of the night in the comments section.

Team Legend’s Omar Jose Cardona sings Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive”

For this Knockout Team Legend’s Ian Harrison, Morgan Taylor, and Omar Jose Cardona were grouped up. While Ian selected Young the Giant’s “Cough Syrup” for his song and Morgan got some decent attention with her version of James Brown’s “I Got You (I Feel Good),” it was Omar who stole the show. By the end of the performance, it was his Knockout to lose, and John’s choice proved accurate as he selected the talented performer to move onward. Unfortunately, without any steals thrown their way, both Morgan and Ian were sent home.

Team Camila’s Eric Who performs Elle King’s “Ex’s & Oh’s”

Competition alongside fellow teammates Reina Ley and Jaeden Luke were no match for Eric Who, the latter of which took Elle King’s tune to The Voice stage and made it their own. They wowed coach Camila Cabello so much that they were also chosen as the Knockout winner, earning a spot in the live shows.

Team Blake’s Bryce Leatherwood sings Zac Brown Band’s “Colder Weather” & Kate Kalvach performs Justin Bieber’s “Anyone”

It was a three-way Knockout of country talent as coach Blake Shelton helped get his trio of performers ready for their matchup. Kate Kalvach, Bryce Leatherwood, and Jay Allen weren’t thrilled to be singing against one another, but that didn’t keep them from putting their best foot forward. While Jay kicked things off with Matt Stell’s “Pray for You,” Bryce selected the song “Colder Weather” by the Zac Brown Band, and Kate went less Country with Justin Bieber’s “Anyone.” In the end, Blake selected Bryce as the Knockout winner, but John and Camila eagerly hit their steal buttons for Kate, forcing the hopeful to choose her next team. Ultimately, she went with Team Camila as Jay departed the competition.

What’s next for these incredible singers? Stay tuned as Season 22 of The Voice continues on NBC.

The Voice, Season 22, Mondays & Tuesdays,