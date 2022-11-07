‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Episode 1 Title Has Been Revealed

Fans of Stranger Things came together on Sunday, November 6, to celebrate the supernatural series, and, as a special treat, Netflix revealed the title of the first episode from the fifth and final season.

To close out Stranger Things Day, the official Netflix Twitter account shared the title page from the Season 5 premiere script, which is titled “Chapter One: The Crawl.” It also revealed that the show’s creators, The Duffer Brothers, will write the first episode.

To close out #StrangerThingsDay, very excited to reveal that the Stranger Things 5 premiere episode is titled… THE CRAWL pic.twitter.com/QosrkNZcRi — Netflix (@netflix) November 7, 2022

Earlier this year, the Duffer Brothers said that Season 5 will be shorter than the recent super-sized fourth season. “I think we’re aiming for eight again. We don’t want it to be 13 hours. We’re aiming for more like 10 hours or something,” Matt Duffer told Collider. “I think it’s going to be longer than Season 1 because we just have so much to wrap up, but I don’t think it’s going to be as long as Season 4.”

“However, look for the series finale to be as long as a feature film,” he added. “We’re more likely to do what we did here, which is to just have a 2.5 hour episode.”

Stranger Things Day included a series of special events, including new and exclusive content, live fan experiences, virtual and in-person special screenings, and limited edition merchandise available online and in brick-and-mortar stores around the world.

Surprises were unveiled throughout the day, including the announcement of Stranger Things VR, a new game set to be released on major VR platforms in Winter 2023 that will let fans play as the villainous Vecna and “enact revenge on Eleven and Hawkins.”

ever want to spend a day AS vecna? now you can with Stranger Things VR coming winter 2023 to a VR headset near you! pic.twitter.com/X9gLze9ord — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 6, 2022

Also announced was a collaboration between Stranger Things and leading basketball equipment brand Spalding, which unveiled four Hawkins-inspired basketballs. This limited-edition collaboration will officially launch on November 13, and the line will be available for $39.99-$149.99 exclusively on www.spalding.com.

An official air date for Season 5 has yet to be announced.

