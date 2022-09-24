Stranger Things may have leaned heavily into the horror genre in Season 4, but things were far less serious for the stars on set.

In a fun look behind the curtain on Season 4, Netflix unveiled the official blooper reel during their annual TUDUM global event on September 24. Saving this nearly four-minute segment for last, it’s a fun way to cap off a day full of announcements for premieres, casting, and more on the streamer’s other favorites.

Kicking off the video, seen above, star Millie Bobby Brown opens her eyes as Eleven but quickly finds herself breaking character. “Sorry,” she says, noting she was shocked to open her eyes and see a camera so close to her face, leading to laughter from the crew.

Next up are the rag-tag group of travelers, as cameras attempt to capture a moment from Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), and Argyle’s (Eduardo Franco) road trip through the desert. “We should be the one that starts the blooper reel,” Wolfhard says with a British accent, before a marker comes down and cuts to another scene.

Among some of the other highlights are an exchange between Maya Hawke and Joe Keery, who are deep in discussion as Robin and Steve. The problem? Keery can’t seem to remember the timestamp from his lines for the scene. The moment then transitions to an endless stream of repetition as the costars recite the word “boobies” multiple times.

And for fans of Season 4 breakout Joseph Quinn‘s Eddie Munson, see the star get a little too theatrical in his portrayal of the dearly departed head of the Hellfire Club. There are plenty of moments when laughter reigns supreme, whether it’s forgetting lines, klutzy moments, or awkward looks into the camera.

Check out the fun reel, above, and stay tuned for details on the fifth and final season as it takes shape at Netflix.

Stranger Things, Seasons 1-4, Streaming Now, Netflix