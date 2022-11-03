Prime Video‘s upcoming comedic drama My Lady Jane is expanding its cast as the show adds Dominic Cooper, Rob Brydon, Will Keen, Anna Chancellor, and Jim Broadbent to its ranks.

The series, currently filming in London, will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. These stars join previously announced cast members Emily Bader, who leads in the titular role of Jane Grey, Edward Bluemel, and Jordan Peters. Along with the aforementioned new additions, other stars who have just been cast include Kate O’Flynn, Isabella Brownson, Henry Ashton, Abbie Hern, Joe Klocek, Máiréad Tyers, Brandon Grace, and Michael Workeye.

In 1553, Lady Jane Grey was crowned Queen of England, and nine days later she lost her throne and shortly thereafter, her head. What this series does is ask the question, “what if history were different?” My Lady Jane is a satirical comedic fantasy series that reimagines the rise and reign of Lady Jane Grey.

When Jane’s mother sells her hand to the highest bidder, she’s shocked to discover her dreaded husband-to-be, Guildford Dudley (Bluemel), is an infuriatingly attractive stranger with a dark secret that could get them both killed. Even greater conspiracies are afoot though including a plot to murder her cousin King Edward (Peters) that could throw the kingdom into chaos.

Described as a sharp-tongued and warm-hearted story filled with romance, adventure, and fantasy, My Lady Jane aims to prove true love is real, people are not always what they seem, and even doomed heroines can save themselves. Created for television by Gemma Burgess, she is a co-showrunner with Meredith Glynn. They both executive produce the series with director Jamie Babbit, Sarah Bradshaw, and Laurie MacDonald.

In the series, Cooper will play Lord Seymor, Brydon’s been cast as Lord Dudley, Keen is portraying the Duke of Norfolk, Chancellor plays Lady Frances Grey, and Broadbent will appear as the Duke of Leicester. Production on the series began earlier this year in August. Stay tuned for more on the show as it continues to take shape at Prime Video.

My Lady Jane, Series Premiere, TBA, Prime Video