Alfred Molina Investigates Murders in Idyllic Village in ‘Three Pines’ Trailer (VIDEO)

Prime Video has announced a premiere date alongside a new trailer for its upcoming series Three Pines, starring Alfred Molina. The 8-episode, one-hour drama series follows Chief Inspector Armand Gamache (Molina) as he investigates several murder cases that are happening in an idyllic Quebec village, finding long-buried secrets and facing a few of his own ghosts.

“Assisted by his trusted team—the combative and troubled Sergeant Jean-Guy Beauvoir (Rossif Sutherland), the intelligent Indigenous working mother Sergeant Isabelle Lacoste (Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers), and the accident-prone rookie Agent Yvette Nichol (Sarah Booth)—Gamache and his group are initially treated suspiciously by the village’s residents,” according to the streaming service.

“Yet despite the cool welcome, Gamache can’t help but find himself oddly drawn to this unusual place and its eccentric residents, including the owners of the bistro, Gabri (Pierre Simpson) and Olivier (Frédéric-Antoine Guimond), artists Peter (Julian Bailey) and Clara (Anna Tierney), psychologist turned bookshop-owner Myrna (Tamara Brown), gallery owner Bea (Tantoo Cardinal), and the irascible poet Ruth (Clare Coulter). The deeper Gamache delves into the secret lives of these people who have found sanctuary from the outside world in Three Pines, the more it affects him.”

The first two episodes will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on December 2 in the United States, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Greenland, with two new episodes scheduled to release weekly until the finale on December 23. Additional cast includes Marie-France Lambert, Frank Schorpion, Marcel Jeannin, Georgina Lynn Lightning, Crystle Lightning, Isabel Deroy-Olson, and Anna Lambe.

Three Pines is produced by Left Bank Pictures (The Crown), with Canadian production company Muse Entertainment providing production services. The series is executive produced by Andy Harries, Sharon Hughff, and John Phillips for Left Bank Pictures. Sam Donovan, Emilia di Girolamo, and Alfred Molina will serve as executive producers. The series is written by di Girolamo, who adapted the novels as lead writer, and Catherine Tregenna, who penned two episodes. John Griffin is the series producer. Directors on the series are Donovan, serving as lead director, Mohawk director Tracey Deer, and Daniel Grou.

Three Pines, Series Premiere, Friday, December 2, Prime Video